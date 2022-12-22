Graham Potter highly impressed by one Chelsea player during 2022 FIFA World Cup break: Reports

Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka has reportedly left an impression on Graham Potter during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Chukwuemeka, 19, has emerged as one of the top prospects in England due to his fine performances across various age-group games. After breaking through into Aston Villa's first-team, he secured a permanent transfer to the Blues for a fee of £20 million earlier this summer.

A box-to-box midfielder blessed with flair and passing, Chukwuemeka has featured in three Premier League games for the west London outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He is currently in line to return to action for his side after recovering from a short-term hamstring injury.

According to football.london, Chukwuemeka has caught the eye of Potter over the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced mid-season break. The England U20 international took part in Chelsea's training camp in Abu Dhabi and has turned heads with his attitude and determination.

Earlier in October, Potter highlighted Chukwuemeka's first-rate potential after his substitute cameo in the Blues' 0-0 draw at Brentford in the Premier League. He told reporters at a press conference:

"Well, if you look at his attributes, he's a big powerful boy that can run and run away from people, and in a game against Brentford, you're often in duels and need physicality, and I thought he did well. He's a young player, but he's got exciting attributes. We just need to help him reach his potential because it is exciting."

Chukwuemeka is expected to fight for a first-team place at Stamford Bridge during the second half of the campaign with the likes of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho set to be phased out ahead of their summer exits.

Chelsea step up pursuit to sign Serie A ace

Speaking to Give Me Sport, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Chelsea have inquired about Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's availability on a permanent deal in the winter transfer window. He said:

"It's Chelsea, from a Premier League point of view, making the inquiries at this point, and we know that they need a striker as well. But I think everybody needs to understand, is January possible, first and foremost, and if it isn't, what do they need to do to persuade him to move to the Premier League in January next year?"

Sharing his thoughts on the Partizan youth product, Jacobs added:

"And what can clubs learn from the Arsenal situation? And also, what is his injury situation? Because right now, if you get him in January, he's got a groin problem that is still under investigation. But Chelsea are looking a bit more seriously at him and obviously a number of other strikers because of Armando Broja's situation."

Vlahovic, 22, has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Serie A over the past two seasons. Since arriving from Fiorentina for £66 million in January this year, he has scored 16 goals and laid out four assists in 36 overall appearances for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

