Graham Potter impressed with 21-year-old Chelsea star in training - Reports

According to The Sun, new Chelsea boss Graham Potter is a big fan of 21-year-old Albanian striker Armando Broja. The forward has impressed his new manager in training and looks set to break into the starting lineup despite the presence of summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Potter is said to believe that the Albanian star has high potential and would fit perfectly into his desired system at the club. One of Broja’s strengths is his ability to press the ball and this fits into the English manager’s footballing philosophy.

Broja made his first appearance under the new boss during Potter's first game in charge of the Blues. He came on for about 30 minutes in his side's 1-1 draw against Salzburg. Aubameyang will have to battle for his position at the club, with Broja appearing to be hot on his heels. However, with a long and congested season ahead, the Gabonese star might appreciate the opportunity to share his minutes.

Broja looks primed to make the jump to the starting XI, with the Albanian already Premier League tested. The Chelsea youth academy product went out on loan to south coast side Southampton last season and impressed with nine goals alongside a string of remarkable performances.

Potter will hope he can build for the present and future with the Albanian up top for his side. Broja will now hope he can repay his manager’s faith with strong performances on the pitch when called upon.

Mason Mount could retire at Chelsea: Dean Jones

Armando Broja may be impressing the manager, but Mason Mount seems to have impressed the hierarchy. Having joined the Blues when he was just six years old, the England international has become a vital part of the first team, featuring in all their league games so far this season.

With just two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are intent on getting the attacking midfielder to sign a new contract. This is according to GiveMeSport, who have noted that the 23-year-old could potentially retire at the club. Football journalist Dean Jones explained that Mount could remain at Stamford Bridge until his retirement if the club kept building properly.

While he is yet to find the back of the net this campaign, the attacking midfielder will be hoping to impress under Graham Potter's era in the Chelsea dugout.

