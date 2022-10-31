Graham Potter privately informs Chelsea star that he has full faith in him despite worrying form: Reports

Graham Potter has privately informed Chelsea star Marc Cucurella that he has complete trust in his abilities despite his recent form, as per the Athletic.

The Spanish left-back joined the Blues this summer in a high-profile move from Brighton & Hove Albion. Given that he cost Chelsea £63 million including add-ons in transfer fees, Cucurella was always going to be in the spotlight at the west London outfit.

The Spaniard has been deployed as a left-sided centre-half in a back-three by Potter. He has, however, failed to convince in that role and has been substituted by the 64th minute in his last four league games despite starting in all of them.

The latest of those incidents came during Chelsea's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Cucurella and Potter's former club, Brighton, at the Amex on 29 October. The Spaniard was hooked in the 64th minute for Ben Chilwell.

The latter's presence in the team also raised question marks about Cucurella's move to Stamford Bridge. Chilwell, after all, set Chelsea back by £50 million in transfer fees when joined them from Leicester City a little over two years ago.

It remains to be seen if the English tactician will continue with Cucurella at centre-back or if he lets him play further up the pitch down the left flank. His three-at-the-back system seems unconventional in the sense that he plays natural wingers down the flanks.

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic started down either flank against the Seagulls. Hence, it wasn't a surprise that the two attack-minded wingers, at times, lacked the defensive nous to play in a wing-back position.

Johyan @JohyanCruyff Cucurella has had tonsillitis, lost 5kg of weight & barely able to get a rest because of how many injuries we got in defence & he’s the guy who’s getting all the stick? Come on man Cucurella has had tonsillitis, lost 5kg of weight & barely able to get a rest because of how many injuries we got in defence & he’s the guy who’s getting all the stick? Come on man

Graham Potter urged to stop subbing off Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella

Former Blues left-back Scott Minto has urged Potter to stop taking off Cucurella prematurely in games. Speaking on talkSPORT after the surprise result on the south coast, he said (h/t Football.London):

"He can’t keep on taking off [Marc] Cucurella, I feel sorry for him as well. He’s not a left-sided centre-back and playing in the three there."

Minto, who played for Chelsea between 1994 and 1997, believes Potter should learn from his mistakes and fixate on a stable formation. He added:

“But there’s only so many times he can start off with bad formations, then change it, so fair play to him for seeing things. Although, he clearly didn’t yesterday."

The loss against the Seagulls saw the Blues drop down to sixth in the table with 21 points from 12 games.

