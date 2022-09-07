Graham Potter set to be announced as new Chelsea manager on Thursday - Reports 

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is set to be announced as the new Chelsea manager on Thursday (September 8), according to reports from Sport Bible.

The Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after they lost 1-0 to Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night (September 7) in the Champions League.

The German has been in charge at Stamford Bridge for just 19 months and led the Blues to their second Champions League triumph in the 2020-21 campaign. However, Chelsea failed to make a solid start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign and the loss against Dinamo Zagreb ultimately cost Tuchel his job.

According to Sport Bible, Brighton have accepted Chelsea’s request to speak to their manager Graham Potter earlier today. The Brighton boss is traveling to London to hold talks with owner Todd Boehly and other members of the Blues' hierarchy.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Good luck finding another world class manager that cares about your club the way Tuchel did Chelsea. Good luck finding another world class manager that cares about your club the way Tuchel did Chelsea. https://t.co/QaKEjeWXo8

Chelsea are reportedly confident of landing the 47-year-old, who has impressed with his style of play with the Seagulls thus far. The Blues are also believed to be happy to pay a compensation fee to Brighton, which is in excess of £10 million.

As reported by Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Potter is not expected to be confirmed as the club’s next manager until Thursday. The Brighton boss is likely to discuss the club's long-term ambitions before being confirmed as Tuchel's successor by signing a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter was appointed by Brighton in 2019 and has since made the Seagulls a force to reckon with in the Premier League. Brighton are currently fourth in the table with 13 points in six games while playing an attractive brand of football under Potter.

Chelsea remains a nightmare destination for managers

Chelsea have been taken over by new owners, led by Todd Boehly, this summer. However, their turbulent history with managers continues to make the headlines.

Tuchel did a tremendous job at the club since taking charge in the middle of the 2020-21 season, leading them to immediate Champions League success.

The Blues won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup last season under the German. Tuchel's side also made it to the finals of both the FA Cup and League Cup in the 2021-22 campaign.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thomas Tuchel lasted 18 more days than Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel lasted 18 more days than Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager 😳 https://t.co/VV3aBHxkQX

The Blues have certainly endured a difficult start to the season but the decision to sack Tuchel so early into the season has resulted in plenty of criticism.

Boehly splashed out an eye-watering £271.1 million over the summer to back the manager this summer. Sacking Tuchel just two games after the end of the window appears to be a rash move.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar