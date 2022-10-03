Granit Xhaka issued apology to Arsenal teammates during half-time against Tottenham as details of dressing room talk emerge - Reports

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka issued an apology to his teammates during half-time for his role in the build-up to Tottenham Hotspur's penalty in the Premier League game on Saturday (October 1).

The Gunners beat Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates, courtesy of goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Xhaka. However, in the first half, Harry Kane had levelled proceedings for the visitors from the penalty spot after Gabriel had fouled Richarlison inside the box.

However, it was Xhaka who shouldered the blame for conceding the spot-kick, as the Swiss midfielder was unable to clear his lines, according to a report from MailOnline (via Metro).

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Granit Xhaka - armband or no armband - remains one of Arsenal’s lieutenants. Ask many at the club’s training HQ & they will tell you he is club captain in all but name. [ @SamiMokbel81_DM Granit Xhaka - armband or no armband - remains one of Arsenal’s lieutenants. Ask many at the club’s training HQ & they will tell you he is club captain in all but name. [@SamiMokbel81_DM] #afc https://t.co/k7ytt5pdxm

It was a remarkable display of leadership from the former Arsenal captain, who was stripped of the captaincy in 2019 and was on the brink of leaving for AS Roma last year.

Xhaka has been influential for the Gunners this season. He continued his fine run of form with a goal against Tottenham on Saturday, his second in the league this term.

Spurs win a confidence boost for Arsenal - Mikel Arteta

Arsenal continued their superb league form with a clinical display in the derby to beat Tottenham. Manager Mikel Arteta reckons the win should improve the team's confidence ahead of the big games coming up.

"For me, the message is for the players, and everybody here that is connected to the club, that we are able to play at this level, against this kind of opponent. That should give them confidence and belief."

It was Arsenal's seventh win in eight games. However, their form has been attributed to a relatively easy run of fixtures, having played only four teams from the current top ten.

A 3-1 loss to Manchester United last month raised questions about their ability to compete in big games. However, those were resoundingly answered by their clinical performance in the North London derby against Spurs.

The Gunners were the better team from the off. They dominated the post-match statistics with more shots (22-7), shots on target (9-3) and possession (65%-35%).

The victory kept them atop the league table with 21 points from eight games, one clear of reigning champions Manchester City. The Gunners return to action on Thursday (October 6) against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League.

