Rui Pinto, the hacker who gathered information about Cristiano Ronaldo's rape allegations, has been charged with 377 different criminal offences by Portuguese prosecutors, according to a report by MARCA.

Pinto is a notorious Portuguese hacker who is currently on trial for illegally accessing and releasing confidential documents on his website "Football Leaks".

He would hack into the systems of various football teams, judges, and journalists. This included the lawyer of Cristiano Ronaldo, from whom he leaked information about a rape allegation filed against the five-time Ballon d'Or.

Even though the case was dismissed last November, the information was available to the public. The prosecution claims that Pinto leaked the documents to German magazine Der Spiegel.

Rui Pinto was charged on July 4 for a reported 202 offences of qualified unlawful access and 134 charges for violation of correspondence. In addition, he also faces 23 offences for aggravated violation of correspondence and 18 charges for computer damage.

The hacker is already in the middle of another trial for his role in the Football Leaks case. He has been accused of 90 other computer crimes and extortion.

"Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't want me" - Juan Cuadrado rules out Saudi Pro League transfer this summer

Juan Cuadrado jokingly claimed Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't want him to join the Saudi Pro League when asked about his ambitions for next season. The former Chelsea star is currently a free agent after failing to reach an agreement with Juventus last month.

The Colombia international plied his trade for the Old Lady from 2017 to 2023, making 314 appearances across all competitions. The 35-year-old scored 26 goals and provided 65 assists, helping Juventus win 11 trophies - including five Serie A titles.

When asked about a potential big-money move to the Saudi Pro League, Cuadrado replied (via GOAL):

“At this moment, I still have the passion and I like to compete. Besides, Ronaldo is down there and he doesn’t want me!"

He added:

“I am very relaxed, thinking of what is best, asking God for help with these decisions. My agent, Andrey Martinez, was in Europe and has just arrived to talk to me about various situations. Obviously, there are options and we’ll analyse which is the best.”

Cristiano Ronaldo currently represents Riyadh-based Al-Nassr. He joined the Knights of Najd in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract and has done well individually so far. He scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances last season as Al-Nassr finished second in the league.

Poll : 0 votes