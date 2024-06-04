Hansi Flick blocks Barcelona move to sign striker who scored 25 goals this season: Reports

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has blocked the Catalan giants' move for Girona sharpshooter Artem Dovbyk in the summer, according to El Nacional. The Blaugrana were said to be heavily interested in bringing the Ukrainian to Catalonia, something that does not fit in their German manager's plans.

Under former manager Xavi, Dovbyk was one of the top names on Barca's summer transfer wishlist, and for good reason as well. The 26-year-old has been a vital cog in Girona's stunning third-place finish in La Liga.

In 36 league games, Dovbyk netted 24 times and set his teammates up on eight occasions. He ended up as the top scorer in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign after a sensational hat-trick in Girona's 7-0 drubbing of Granada on Matchday 38.

He finished ahead of superstars like Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (19 goals), Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (16 goals) and, most importantly, under-fire Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski (19 goals).

There have been rumours about a potential Barca exit for the iconic Polish marksman, who blew hot and cold in the 2023-24 campaign. If not as a replacement, Dovbyk was at least considered to be brought in as competition for the striker role under Xavi.

Flick seems to have dismissed the Catalan giants' interest in Dovbyk, but has maintained the stance that the squad does require more offensive firepower. However, it is certain that whoever is brought in by the club will not earn the starting position off Lewandowski, who shares a great relationship with Flick.

How did Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski fare in their first stint together?

Hansi Flick has reportedly dismissed the idea of signing Artem Dovbyk from Girona, in favour of keeping his former protege Robert Lewandowski. The duo share a great relationship from their successful stint together at German giants Bayern Munich.

Flick managed in Bavaria for a season and a half between 2019 and 2021. Under him, Lewandowski arguably enjoyed two of the best seasons for a striker in German footballing history.

In 2019-20, a season in which Flick was promoted from assistant coach to interim manager midway through the campaign, Lewandowski was scoring goals for fun. He bagged 55 goals and 10 assists in 47 games, of which 35 goals and all of the assists were in the first 31 games of Flick's full-time head-coaching role.

The pair led Bayern Munich to a historic treble, winning the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and the DFB-Pokal to round off a stunning campaign. The next season was even better for Lewandowski, as he broke Gerd Muller's 39-year-old league record.

The Pole found the back of the net a staggering 41 times in just 29 league games to snatch the record for the most prolific individual campaign in Bundesliga history. The pair inspired the Bavarians to the UEFA Super Cup, DFL Supercup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Bundesliga title to cap off another incredible season.

Overall, Lewandowski has bagged 83 goals and 19 assists in 71 appearances under Flick so far.