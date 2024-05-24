Hansi Flick demands 4 star signings at Barcelona including 26-year-old alternative to Bernardo Silva: Reports

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has already demanded four signings at Barcelona, according to Catalan outlet El Nacional. Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Flick is edging closer to joining La Blaugrana.

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Barca for a while. However, as per the report, Flick wants Dani Olmo instead. The 26-year-old is a key player for RB Leipzig. The Spain international rose up the La Masia academy's ranks before joining Dinamo Zagreb.

Apart from Olmo, Flick wants another Leipzig star, David Raum. Alejandro Balde has been out injured for a long time and Xavi hasn't relied on Marcos Alonso. Barca have instead used Joao Cancelo at left-back and Flick wants more stability and has reportedly identified Raum as an option.

Flick further wants Joshua Kimmich. Since Sergio Busquets' departure, Barcelona haven't properly replaced him with a pivot and Kimmich could fill that role seamlessly.

The German coach has also asked for Jeremie Frimpong. Frimpong has been a key player for Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen this season. If Joao Cancelo leaves Barca, Frimpong could be a useful addition to the team.

Flick reportedly made those demands in his recent meeting with Deco and Barca's hierarchy. Xavi has already been sacked by Azulgrana and Flick is expected to take over soon.

Sevilla boss Quique Sanchez slams Barcelona's treatment of Xavi

Xavi announced earlier in the season that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the campaign. The club requested him to stay and finally convinced him after lengthy discussions.

However, in a bizarre turn of events, they sacked Xavi weeks after. Quique Sanchez has slammed Joan Laporta for the turn of events, saying (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I shouldn't say this but how badly Barcelona treats its legends."

He added:

"With Koeman, with Messi, with Xavi now, how bad. I wish clubs treated their legends well, fantastically well."

Xavi helped the club grow from a dark time and led them to the La Liga title last season. His stint, however, comes to an abrupt end weeks after a contract extension.