Hansi Flick could hand first ever start to 19-year-old Barcelona attacker in LaLiga clash vs Real Valladolid: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick could make the decision to hand 19-year-old winger Dani Rodríguez his first-ever start for their La Liga match with Real Valladolid. The Blaugrana have travelled to the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, where they will take on their hosts, who are sitting rock-bottom on the league table.

Ad

Barca have several players missing through injury and the run-up to their Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan looms. Now, Flick is thought to be looking to La Masia for reinforcements, and he has found an answer in Rodriguez, according to journalist Ferran Correas (via Barca Universal).

The teenager is a left-footed dribbler from Astigarraga, having joined Barcelona from Real Sociedad back in 2020. He has come through the age grades, displaying dribbling skills and versatility as a winger, despite starting off as a midfielder. He made an impression with Barca Atletic after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off, racking up six direct goal contributions in ten games this campaign.

Ad

Trending

There were rumors of a contract extension for him last summer, which led to nterest from clubs including Real Sociedad and Athletic Club. However, Barcelona succeeded in extending his stay in Catalonia until June 2027. He will not be the only Barca Atleti player in the squad against Real Valladolid today, as Landry Farre and Noah Darvich could also make their debuts.

Hansi Flick speaks about Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal was in remarkable form for Barcelona as he shone in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Inter Milan. The 17-year-old scored a crucial goal in the dramatic 3-3 game at the Luis Companys, helping to drive the team forward on the night (April 30).

Ad

Yamal's goal was the first time Barcelona found the score sheet in a Champions League semi-final match since Lionel Messi in 2019. He picked up an extraordinary solo goal and an assist, also hitting the bar with what might have been his brace. Speaking about the teenager, Hansi Flick told the press (via ESPN):

"It's not only the talent, the genius he is, it's also hard work when you want to reach this level, [like Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, the big, big players in the past. We all have to stay calm and let's see what happens. We are really happy that he's playing with us and he's on this level at 17, it's unbelievable.

Ad

"We know he also has to work hard to [maintain] this and maybe to get better and better. I think also he wants this. It's not the end."

Yamal's stats this season reflect how much he has impressed at Barcelona. The winger has already racked up a shocking 15 goals and 24 assists in 49 games. Against Real Valladolid, Flick may decide to rest the youngster in a bid to get him freshened up before the second leg clash with Inter Milan on May 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More