Hansi Flick's stance on using Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen this season as he closes in on injury return surfaces: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick isn't planning on making many changes to the goalkeeping department despite Marc-Andre ter Stegen nearing full fitness, according to journalist Javi Miguel. The German custodian suffered a knee injury in September last year and was initially ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Ad

While the Catalans had Inaki Pena as his backup, they were still eager to reinforce the goalkeeper position. The LaLiga giants managed to convince Wojciech Szczesny, who had hung up his boots last summer, to come out of retirement.

The veteran Pole, who last played for Juventus, initially joined Barcelona as a backup to Pena but has since usurped the Spaniard from the No. 1 role. The 34-year-old has registered 10 clean sheets from 19 games so far for the Catalans.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the LaLiga giants are yet to lose a game when Szczesny has started in goal. Hansi Flick trusts the Pole and wants to stick with him even if Ter Stegen becomes available later this month.

The German is not part of Barcelona's Champions League squad, as Szczesny was included in his place. Meanwhile, the Pole is set to start in the Copa del Rey final, where the Catalans will face Real Madrid later this month.

Ad

Szczesny is set to remain the No. 1 in LaLiga as well. As such, it is quite likely that Marc-Andre ter Stegen will only feature in the final two league games this season, provided that the title is wrapped up by then.

Will Wojciech Szczesny extend his stay with Barcelona?

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny joined Barcelona on a short-term deal last year, and his contract expires at the end of this season. There's a lot of speculation regarding his future, especially after his impressive performances for the Catalans.

Ad

A recent report from Cadena SER has stated that the Pole is already in talks with the LaLiga giants to extend his stay for another year. There will also be an option for a further year in the deal.

Barcelona are pleased with Szczesny's performances so far and want him to stay at Camp Nou. The player is settled at the club and has developed a close bond with the youngsters at the club.

He is an adored figure in the dressing room and is also eager to continue his stay with the Catalans. The Pole's agent has also hinted that there will be no complications to a renewal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback