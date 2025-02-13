Hansi Flick does not see 23-year-old Barcelona star as replacement or alternative to Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly doesn't see Pau Victor as a potential successor for Robert Lewandowski. The German has often chosen to go with other options even when the veteran striker has been rested.

The Blaugrana signed Victor from Girona on loan in the summer of 2023. The move was then made permanent last summer for a reported fee of €2.70 million. However, the Spaniard hasn't received a lot of opportunities to make a big impact this season.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), Hansi Flick doesn't see Victor as a good backup for Lewandowski. It is evident on the pitch as well. The Spanish forward has played just 259 minutes this season in 21 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Moreover, Victor has started just one game for Barcelona this season and that was also on the left wing instead of as a striker. Flick has even opted to play Dani Olmo as a false 9 at times instead of playing Victor. Hence, it's evident that the 23-year-old isn't necessarily in the head coach's plans.

Victor and Olmo were two players who had registration issues in January due to Barcelona's financial conditions. Amidst speculation about their future, Galatasaray were interested in signing Victor, as per the aforementioned report. However, he decided to stay with the Spanish giants.

Deco opens up on Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona

There has been plenty of speculation about Ronald Araujo's future in recent years. The Uruguayan centre-back recently signed a new contract that is valid until 2031. However, it has a release clause worth €65 million in the summer that will increase to €80 million in January 2026.

Hence, speculation about his future has continued. Barcelona sporting director Deco recently shared his thoughts on Araujo's future, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“You can’t have a player who’s not happy. He ends up being a problem for the team. There are times when you might not play, and it’s difficult to manage.

“We’ve talked to him about it, and he was happy. If in the future he needs to change, he has the door open to tell us. I don’t think that’s what he wants. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have renewed. I think he’ll stay for many years.”

Araujo has made 158 senior appearances for Barcelona since arriving from Boston River in 2020. However, due to his injury issues and immense competition, he's only been able to make eight appearances this season.

