Hansi Flick turns down managerial offer from European giants as he waits for Barcelona: Reports

Hansi Flick has reportedly turned down an offer to manage his former club Bayern Munich in hopes of a potential offer from Barcelona.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has announced that he will leave Barca at the end of the season, after around 2.5 years in charge of the club. He won the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana last season but the Blaugrana have struggled this season.

Regardless, Barcelona's hierarchy are working to find a new manager to replace Xavi. As per Diario Sport (via Get Football News Spain), club president Joan Laporta appreciates Hansi Flick as a potential appointment.

The report also claims that Flick refused an offer from Bayern Munich, whom he previously managed between 2019 and 2020, winning a treble. With Thomas Tuchel's position under speculation, the Bavarians are also on the hunt for a new manager.

However, Bayern are looking for short-term options as of now and Flick is only interested in long-term commitments. The German manager has, hence, turned them down and is hoping that Barcelona will turn to him to take over from Xavi.

Flick last managed the German national team for around two years before being sacked in 2023.

Ilkay Gundogan previews Barcelona's UCL clash against Napoli

Barcelona are set to face Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, February 21. Ahead of the game, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan shared his love for the pressure and challenges of competing in Europe's biggest competition.

He said (via fcbarcelona.com):

"This is what the Champions League is all about. Making big demands. I love this kind of pressure. Every game starts from zero. The fact they have just changed managers won't make it any easier for us. If anything, it makes it even harder.

"There are other teams in the competition with more of a chance and better experience, but if we can reach the quarter finals, we are entering special territory. I am a realist, but I also know it's difficult for everybody."

Gundogan won the Champions League title last season with Manchester City as part of their historic treble.

Barca, meanwhile, reached the Round of 16 this season, having topped their group with four wins and two defeats. Their group comprised FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp.

Meanwhile, Napoli finished second in their group, comprising Real Madrid, FC Braga, and Union Berlin, with three wins, one draw, and two defeats.