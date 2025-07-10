Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to reinforce squad in one key area in the summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is reportedly keen on signing a new full-back in the summer transfer window. According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the German tactician wants La Blaugrana to recruit a new balanced left-back before the new season starts.

Ad

The Spanish giants already have Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martin as full-back options. Martin was linked with Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer, but the 23-year-old is keen to stay at the Catalan club.

Nevertheless, the LaLiga champions reportedly have Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries on their transfer radar. The Dutch defender joined Inter in August 2021 from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven. Since then, he has played as a full-back and a left midfielder for Nerazzurri, making 179 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 26 assists.

Ad

Trending

Dumfries is expected to have a release clause of €25 million, and his current contract with the Serie A giants will expire in the summer of 2028. However, Dumfries's arrival in Catalonia depends on the departure of a defender.

Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo are the potential candidates who can leave Hansi Flick's side this summer. However, Manchester City are also interested in signing the Inter Milan left-back, which could become an issue for La Blaugrana in the transfer market.

Ad

Ronald Araujo talks about his future at Barcelona

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo has claimed that he wants to stay at Barcelona. Once seen as La Blaugrana's biggest star, the 26-year-old has fallen in the pecking order at the Catalan club over the last few seasons.

Araujo's constant struggles with injuries have allowed him limited playing time. Last season, he made 25 appearances under Hansi Flick across all competitions, helping this side keep 10 clean sheets. However, he started only 11 LaLiga games, putting his future at Barcelona in doubt.

Ad

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is certain about staying with the La Liga champions. The Uruguayan defender was approached by Mundo Deportivo at the Sant Joan Despi and was questioned about his future at Barcelona. He said (via GOAL):

"For me, yes."

Ronald Araujo's current contract with La Blaugrana will expire in the summer of 2031. He has a release clause worth €60 million, which would be valid until July 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More