Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to replace Robert Lewandowski with Bundesliga star; club president Joan Laporta not keen on player: Reports

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is reportedly interested in signing Serhou Guirassy as Robert Lewandowski's replacement next summer. However, club president Joan Laporta isn't too keen on the Guinea international.

Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires next summer, and he will be 38 in August next year. Hence, the Spanish giants are looking for a potential replacement. As per Bild, Hansi Flick is keen on signing Serhou Guirassy.

The 29-year-old has been excellent for Borussia Dortmund since arriving from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2024. He scored 38 goals and provided nine assists in 50 games across competitions last season. He was joint-second, with Patrik Schick, in the Bundesliga top-scorers list with 21 goals, behind Harry Kane, who scored 26.

Guirassy also finished 21st in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings. He has started this season well, scoring five goals and providing one assist in six games across competitions. Hence, Flick is interested in bringing him to the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is looking for a big name to replace Robert Lewandowski. As per the aforementioned report, he doesn't believe Guirassy fits that profile. Notably, the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have also been linked with a potential move to Barca.

Club's sporting director opens up on Barcelona-linked striker's reported release clause

There have been numerous reports suggesting that Serhou Guirassy's contract with Borussia Dortmund has a release clause worth €70 million. His contract expires in 2028, and he earns around €9 million per year at the German side.

Earlier this month, Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastien Kehl, spoke about Guirassy's contract and his contributions to the club. He refused to admit or deny the presence of the clause amidst links to Barcelona and said (h/t Goal):

“A €70 million release clause? As a matter of principle, I don't comment on the details of the contracts, but I can reassure you that there were no conversations with Serhou or his agent over the summer about leaving the club.

"He's been through difficult periods in his career but has matured incredibly. The numbers confirm this: top scorer in the Champions League last year, 31 goals in official matches in 2025. Only Kylian Mbappe has a better average and this shows the level we're talking about."

Guirassy has played for numerous clubs in his career, like Lille, FC Köln, and Stade Rennais, among others. He has also made 26 appearances for Guinea, scoring 10 goals.

