Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich superstar this summer - Reports

According to BILD, Hanski Flick wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich ace Kingsley Coman in the summer.

Flick has become the new Barca boss after Xavi's dismissal. The German is not looking to get his squad together. The ex-Bayern manager is looking to bring Coman from his former club.

Coman has been at Bayern since 2017. He has so far made 294 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 63 goals and providing 66 assists. The Frenchman made 27 appearances across competitions during the 2023-24 season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Barcelona have Raphinha and Lamine Yamal as wide players. However, Joao Felix's future is uncertain. Whether the club can make his loan move permanent, remains unclear.

Hence, bolstering his wide options could be a good idea for Flick. Coman is a skillful winger and has previously played under Flick at Bayern. The 27-year-old is contracted at the Allianz Arena until the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of €50 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Barcelona interested in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich: Reports

As per widespread reports, Barcelona are interested in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich. Hence, Coman is not the only player Flick has been linked with reuniting.

Kimmich can play as a full-back as well as a central midfielder. Barca have been searching for a new pivot midfielder since Sergio Busquets' departure. Oril Romeu's game time has faded. The Catalan club haven't been able to land their top target Martin Zubimendi.

The experienced Kimmich could be a magnificent addition to Flick's side. He has a wealth of experience at the top level and is a mastermind in the middle of the pitch.

Barca have also been linked with Real Betis' Gudi Rodriguez. However, as per MARCA, Barca have discarded signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and have shifted their focus on young Javi Guerra instead.