Hansi Flick wants Barcelona star to stay despite board's decision to sell - Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly wants to keep Eric Garcia at Camp Nou despite the board's wishes to let him go. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana manager values the presence of a versatile player like the Spain international (via Barca Blaugranes).

Garcia, who is primarily a central defender, can also play at full-back and in defensive midfield. This could be of great use to Flick, given the injuries to Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Marc Bernal.

On top of that, the Catalans have fitness worries in the central defensive department as well. Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are out for the time being, which has reinforced the need for some squad depth.

Trending

Of course, Garcia himself is suffering from plantar fasciitis but is said to make a return to the first team in September. Once he does recover, it looks like there is a role for the 23-year-old to play.

Currently, the former Manchester City defender has two years left on his contract with his current employers. It is believed that Girona, the club where Garcia enjoyed a loan spell last season, are looking to sign him before the close of the transfer window.

However, with time running against Girona and Flick adamant about the center-half staying at Barcelona, the deal looks unlikely to go through. To date, The Spaniard has made 72 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, bagging a goal and two assists.

Garcia will still not be a guaranteed starter for Barcelona, as Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi are currently partnering one another in central defense.

Girona chairman offers response to Eric Garcia's move from Barcelona

Eric Garcia

While certain reports have put Eric Garcia's move to Girona in doubt after his injury, the club's chairman, Pere Guardiola, is open to the transfer,

Guardiola claimed in a recent interview that the decision over a potential deal lies completely in the hands of Barcelona. Speaking to El Chiringuito, he said (via Barca Universal):

"Eric is a name we already had last year. We have a connection beyond footballing matters, but he is a Barca player, and in the end, it depends on Barca. It doesn't depend on us or in this case, Eric."

While at Girona, Garcia made 31 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals in the process. During his time there, the Spaniard primarily played as a center-back while filling in at right-back when needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback