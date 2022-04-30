Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly win race to buy Chelsea in deal worth over £3.5 billion: Reports

Hansjörg Wyss and Todd Boehly will reportedly become Chelsea's new co-owners in a deal worth over £3.5 billion.

The two businessmen have been in talks to take over the club from Roman Abramovich ever since the the club was up for sale.

The Russian was hit with sanctions from the UK government due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March. The government then ensured that a quick change in ownership could take place.

Wyss and Boehly were among the three final bidders looking to obtain Chelsea Football Club.

According to journalist Nicola Imfield, they have won the race to buy the London outfit in a deal worth over £3.5 billion.

Chelsea fans will be relieved the uncertainty is over

The deal will be a relief for Chelsea fans who have had to be patient with the future of their club up in the air.

Transfer business and financial operations at the club, including ticket sales, had all been suspended due to the sanctions on Abramovich.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has always stated his loyalty to the club in what has been a difficult period of uncertainty.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "There are so many people out there helping in war zones. There are so many more important jobs out there than being a football coach, it makes me feel uncomfortable, to name it a problem, we are still very privileged."



Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's sanctions 🗣 "There are so many people out there helping in war zones. There are so many more important jobs out there than being a football coach, it makes me feel uncomfortable, to name it a problem, we are still very privileged."Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's sanctions https://t.co/0LiXCpgzqP

Previously, The Ricketts family had been in the running. However, fans had protested against their potential ownership given their background in controversial statements.

Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's groups were the other contenders in the running but they appear to have been usurped by Wyss and Boehly.

As per Imfield, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe made a late bid to own the club. However, it seems unlikely that he will be able to trump the Boehly-led consortium for the west London club's charge.

Tuchel's side will now head into the rest of the season knowing that their future is confirmed and they will be under new ownership in due course.

