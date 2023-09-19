Harry Kane wanted Manchester United move, was prepared to wait for a year to secure free transfer: Reports

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane reportedly wanted to join Manchester United and was willing to wait a year to make the move to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail reports that Kane had his heart set on a move to United and was willing to see out the remaining 12 months on his Tottenham Hotspur contract. The English superstar knew that if he'd waited a year then the deal was guaranteed to take place.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag headed in the summer transfer window with a world-class center-forward signing in mind. Kane, 30, sat atop the club's wishlist amid his scintillating performances for Tottenham over the years. He bagged 32 goals in 49 games across competitions for Spurs last season.

However, the Red Devils weren't financially capable of pulling off a deal for Harry Kane this summer. The Old Trafford outfit couldn't afford his £100 million transfer fee nor his wages due to their limited budget amid Financial Fair Play restrictions. f

Thus, Manchester United instead switched their focus to Rasmus Hojlund, paying Atalanta £72 million for the 20-year-old Danish striker. Many argue that he should have arrived alongside a superstar forward of Kane's ilk.

The England captain instead joined Bundesliga champions Bayern in a £100 million deal. He has already bagged four goals and one assist in five games across competitions for the Bavarians.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was under pressure from owner Joe Lewis to cash in on Kane given he had just a year left on his contract. There were suggestions that Levy would have demanded more money from a Premier League rival if they were to have rivaled Bayern for his signature.

Kane may have been eyeing the Premier League's all-time goalscoring record. He managed 213 league goals during his 12 years with Spurs. He could have continued challenging Alan Shearer's record of 260 while at Manchester United.

The Red Devils will see what they've missed out when they face Bayern on Wednesday (September 20). The two European giants meet in Group A of the UEFA Champions League and Kane is expected to start.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lavished praise on 'great' Harry Kane last season

Erik ten Hag spoke glowingly of the new Bayern Munich frontman.

Ten Hag came up against Harry Kane's former club Tottenham on two occasions last season with the English superstar making an impact. He provided an assist for Son Heung Min in a 2-2 draw in April.

It was before that game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Ten Hag moved to praise Kane. He spoke about his character and ability when asked about speculation regarding the England captain's potential move to Old Trafford (via ESPN):

"The number of goals, and also his key actions [that] come to a goal, final passes as well, he is just a great player, great personality as well."

Harry Kane finished top goalscorer in the Premier League on three occasions while at Spurs. He was also a locker room leader and this could have helped Manchester United in their mission to return to their glory days.