Harry Kane wants Tottenham Hotspur to fulfill major demand before committing future to the club: Reports

Harry Kane wants Tottenham Hotspur to back manager Antonio Conte in the summer transfer window before deciding on his future at the club.

Kane found himself in the middle of a transfer saga last year as he was close to leaving White Hart Lane for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However, the deal didn't materialize, and the England captain decided to spend the season at Spurs.

The 28-year-old seems happy at the moment and seems open to extending his stay at the club after Antonio Conte's arrival in November. Kane believes the Italian manager can end Tottenham's trophy drought.

According to The Sun, the star striker wants guarantees from chairman Daniel Levy that Conte will be backed in the summer to bring in the quality signings he wants at the club. If Kane feels they aren't ready to get behind Conte in terms of transfers, the England captain will look to move on to new pastures.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in securing Kane's signature. Recent reports suggest that the Spurs striker is open to reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino if the PSG boss takes up the job at Old Trafford.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Harry Kane is open to reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino amid reports that the PSG manager would target him if he becomes Manchester United boss.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Harry Kane is open to reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino amid reports that the PSG manager would target him if he becomes Manchester United boss.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Harry Kane is open to reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino amid reports that the PSG manager would target him if he becomes Manchester United boss.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/xGBAA5KYWZ

Antonio Conte was left frustrated with Tottenham's transfer activity in January

News of the reported demand made by Harry Kane comes after Antonio Conte recently aired his frustration over Spurs' transfer dealings during January.

Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso left the club last month with only Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur being brought into the squad.

Conte was left fuming and suggested in a recent interview that what happened in January was not easy.

“What happened in January was not easy. We lost four players in January. Four important players for Tottenham, and we brought in only two," said Conte.

The Italian manager also said that instead of strengthening, Spurs had weakened the squad with their transfer activity during the winter window.

“So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we on paper weakened it. Bentancur and Kulusevski are ideal prospects for Tottenham, because Tottenham are seeking young players they can develop and grow, not players who are ready. That is the issue," said Conte.

During the interview, Conte also highlighted the club's reluctance to sign experienced players.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Tottenham are seeking young players they can develop, not players who are ready. That’s the point”. Antonio Conte to Sky: “Four important players left in January, two have arrived… so even numerically instead of strengthening you may have, on paper, weakened”.Tottenham are seeking young players they can develop, not players who are ready. That’s the point”. Antonio Conte to Sky: “Four important players left in January, two have arrived… so even numerically instead of strengthening you may have, on paper, weakened”. ⚪️🚨 #THFCTottenham are seeking young players they can develop, not players who are ready. That’s the point”. https://t.co/55lgp99VVB

If the reports are true, Kane's demands to the Spurs hierarchy shouldn't come as a surprise. Conte has been a serial winner but was always given the players he wanted.

The English striker could head for the exit if the manager's wishes aren't fulfilled during the summer transfer window.

Edited by Alan John