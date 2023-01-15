Harry Maguire among 7 players Manchester United have decided to put up for sale: Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is reportedly among seven players the Red Devils have decided to put up for sale. The English defender has struggled for game time this season, appearing on 15 occasions.

According to the Mirror, Maguire is in line for a potential departure from Old Trafford. He arrived at the club from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million, becoming the world's most expensive defender. However, it has been a difficult period for the English centre-back at Old Trafford. His performances have been under the microscope due to his transfer fee. Maguire's contract expires in 2025.

Another English defender who may be on their way out of Manchester United is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. This is despite the right-back coming back into the fold under Ten Hag after being frozen out at the start of the season. He has featured on seven occasions, providing an assist.

The former Crystal Palace full-back was impressive in United's 2-1 comeback victory over Manchester City in the north London derby on Saturday (January 14). Yet, the report claims that United are looking for a new right-back, and Wan-Bissaka may be edging toward the exit door.

Fred has been at Old Trafford since 2018, when then-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho lured him to northwest England from Shakthar Donetsk. He has made 23 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists. However, he is not a consistent starter and is another name being touted for a departure.

Speculation grows over the future of Scott McTominay, who has found himself on the bench due to the form of new signing Casemiro. The Scot has played in 22 matches, scoring two goals and contributing an assist. He rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford but could be leaving the club in the near future.

The other three names that have reportedly been put up for sale by Manchester United are Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri and Phil Jones. Van de Beek has failed to reach expectations since arriving from Ajax in 2020. He has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Pellestri has lacked game time, but many would assume a loan spell would do the Uruguayan youngster wonders. Meanwhile, Jones has fallen down the pecking order and has somehow remained a United player despite an injury plagued career.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand impressed with Erik ten Hag's handling of Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho was a difference-maker in the derby.

Garnacho stepped off the bench in the second half of Manchester United's 2-1 comeback win over City in the derby on Saturday. He made a massive impact, assisting Marcus Rashford's winner.

Ferdinand has lauded how Ten Hag handles the Argentine teenager, who has emerged as a prominent member of the Dutchman's team. He said on his Vibe with Five podcast:

"Garnacho comes on and changes the game. He is saying to the manager, 'Get me on that pitch ASAP because I'm producing moments every time I go on. How can you make me sub?'. That's what his performances are saying and I love it. The manager is using him perfectly well at the minute because he is impacting games."

Garnacho has made 17 appearances, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

