Harry Maguire set to be axed as captain even if he stays as Manchester United identify his successor: Reports

Manchester United are set to strip Harry Maguire of the captain's armband this week, with Bruno Fernandes mooted as his successor, according to The Sun.

Maguire swapped Leicester City for the Red Devils for an astronomical sum of £80 million in 2019. The defender was made the captain of the club within six months of his arrival. He also made 144 appearances across competitions in his first three seasons with the English giants.

However, the England international fell out of favor after Erik ten Hag took the reins at Manchester United last season. He was restricted to just 16 starts across competitions for the club last term. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are now ahead of center-back in the pecking order.

Maguire's reduced involvement under Ten Hag has led to speculation about his future. According to The Independent, the former Leicester star is one of four players the Dutch tactician is intent on offloading ahead of the 2023-24 season.

West Ham United, among other clubs, have reportedly expressed tentative interest in Maguire. However, United's £50 million valuation of the defender could prove to be a stumbling block. While there is a feeling that a deal could be struck for £35 million, paying the player's hefty wages would still be an issue.

Meanwhile, there have been claims that Maguire is unwilling to leave the club. He is seemingly prepared to fight for his place under Ten Hag next term. This is despite the central defender being aware that his place in England's starting lineup for the 2024 UEFA European Championship would be under threat if he doesn't play regularly.

Manchester United have, nevertheless, decided to remove Maguire from his role as their captain, according to the aforementioned source. Ten Hag is tipped to communicate the decision to his squad this week regardless of where the Englishman's future lies.

Fernandes, 28, is likely to take the armband from Maguire as things stand, having captained the side in the second half of last season.

Manchester United line up Andre Onana as David de Gea replacement

David de Gea took to social media on Saturday (July 8) to confirm his exit from Manchester United, thus ending his 12-year spell at Old Trafford. He has been a free agent for over a week, with his contract expiring on June 30. The goalkeeper had agreed to a new deal on significantly lower wages before the club retracted the offer.

Although the Red Devils offered De Gea a fresh proposal, he decided not to take it up. The Spaniard thus leaves the club as the player with the seventh-most number of appearances for them, having played 545 games across competitions. He helped the English giants win eight trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League.

United, meanwhile, are working on a deal to sign Inter Milan's Andre Onana as they look for a replacement for De Gea. There is a feeling that they could sign the Cameroonian for a deal worth £45 million. Personal terms are already in place, according to Fabrizio Romano.

