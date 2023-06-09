Manchester United star unwilling to leave club, Ten Hag wanted Serie A player as his replacement - Reports

Harry Maguire is not keen to leave Manchester United despite being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to talkSPORT.

Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for a whopping sum of £80 million in 2019. The defender was made the captain of the club within six months of his arrival. He also made 144 appearances across competitions in his first three seasons with the English giants.

However, the England international fell down the pecking order after Erik ten Hag took the reins at Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 season. The centre-back started only 16 games across competitions for the club in the Dutchman's first season in charge.

Maguire has thus been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. There have been claims that the Red Devils are prepared to pay the defender £10 million to part ways prematurely.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have been credited with an interest in signing the former Leicester City star. The Daily Telegraph recently reported that Spurs could sign the Englishman in a ploy to retain Harry Kane's services.

Maguire and Kane share a close relationship and have played 49 games together for England. The latter has reportedly previously recommended the central defender to Tottenham.

Despite joining Tottenham being a possibility, Maguire is reluctant to leave Manchester United. The 30-year-old is said to be determined to fight for his place in Ten Hag's preferred starting lineup.

The defender's stance could hinder the Red Devils' plans for the summer transfer window. Ten Hag has already identified Napoli's Kim Min-jae as a replacement for Maguire. The South Korean has a £42 million release clause in his deal with the Serie A club.

It remains to be seen if the Old Trafford outfit will succeed in their effort to offload Maguire this summer as they look to strengthen their defense.

Kim Min-jae not only defender on Manchester United's radar

Kim Min-jae has emerged as a top target for Manchester United after impressing for Napoli in the 2022-23 season. The defender joined the Italian club from Fenerbahce for around £15.5 million last summer. He helped the team win Serie A in his first season, making 35 appearances.

The £42 million release clause in Kim's contract would make negotiations easier for Manchester United. However, Erik ten Hag's side also have other defenders on their shortlist. AS Monaco's Axel Disasi is reportedly of interest to the Red Devils.

Ten Hag's side are also keeping tabs on Juventus defender Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2027 after joining them from Torino for a deal worth around €43 million last year. The 26-year-old is also being monitored by Chelsea.

