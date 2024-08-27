"Have to consider it" - Journalist claims Liverpool could sell star player who is out of contract next summer if an offer comes before deadline day

Journalist Mark Ogden has warned Liverpool that there is a slim chance of Real Madrid making a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold before deadline day this week. He believes that the Spanish giants will wait for the contract to run down and make the move next summer.

Speaking on ESPN, Ogden stated that Real Madrid are interested in signing Alexander-Arnold. They are aware that he has not signed a new deal and is in the final year of his contract at the club. He believes that the Reds might consider the offer if it is good enough and said:

"I think it's very, very slim but if Real Madrid make a big offer then Liverpool might have to consider it. But I think Real Madrid's idea is to wait until the end of the season when maybe Dani Carvajal moves on and Trent is out of contract."

Alexander-Arnold has just a year left on his contract and has not penned a new deal. The right-back was frustrated with Arne Slot taking him off in the last two matches and not letting him finish off matches like he did under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool warned about stars becoming free agents soon

Daniel Sturridge has warned Liverpool that they need to sort out the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold soon. He believes that they cannot let the defender leave for free to Real Madrid, especially because he is a local.

"That's a tough one, because I think all the top clubs around Europe are going to be sniffing. Then you've got Liverpool, who, I think they've got to do everything in their power to get him [Alexander-Arnold] to sign on a dotted line," Sturridge told Sky Sports.

He added:

"You can't lose a man of Trent, you know, he's from the city. You're talking guys like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, who have represented one club and I think that's what you kind of want for Trent."

"Of course, Mo [Salah] and Virg [Van Dijk], they're guys that, you know, they've brought in. They've been absolutely world class for the football club. But the local lad in Trent who's become a superstar at the football clubs, he's the one that you want to make sure."

Apart from Trent, Liverpool also have Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in the final year of their contract. All three are yet to pen a new deal, with reports suggesting that the Egyptian will leave at the end of the season.

