“He has already said ‘OK’” – Di Marzio suggests ‘it’s just a matter of time’ before Chelsea star joins Italian giants

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is edging closer to a move to Italian giants AC Milan. The Moroccan is believed to have agreed to join Stefano Pioli's side who are interested in signing him this summer.

Hakim Ziyech joined the Blues from Ajax for €40 million. The 29-year-old endured a difficult campaign with the west London club as he struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

The winger was unable to improve last season, scoring just eight goals in 44 appearances in all competitions and was therefore unable to nail down a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up.

Di Marzio has claimed that Ziyech wants to leave Thomas Tuchel's side who are also keen to part ways with the winger. He also went on to reveal that the Italian giants could attempt to sign him on loan 'with an option to buy, maybe a commitment to buy'.

Ziyech's high salary, however, is proving to be a stumbling point for AC Milan. Speaking to Wett Freunde, Di Marzio explained:

"Ziyech wants to leave Chelsea. I think Chelsea want to sell Ziyech. I think it's just a matter of time. He has already said 'OK' to AC Milan's solution but they need to reach an agreement with Chelsea, the right way, maybe a loan with an option to buy, maybe a commitment to buy.

"The problem is his high salary: €6 million net. That's very, very high for Italian football. There is a good relationship between Chelsea and AC Milan."

Chelsea and AC Milan enjoy a close relationship as the two clubs have conducted transfer business in the past. The Blues sold Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud to the Serie A club last summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could follow Hakim Ziyech through the exit door at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi could also leave the Blues

Callum Hudson-Odoi could follow Hakim Ziyech in leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues are attempting to revamp their attack as a lack of goals and creativity from their front line was one of the major reasons for their downfall last season.

The club are close to completing the signing of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, as per Si.com. According to the Guardian, Thomas Tuchel's side are also the favorites to sign Leeds United winger Raphina this summer.

Recurring injuries and inconsistent form hampered Hudson-Odoi's progress last season. The 21-year-old made just 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

His game time could diminish even further if the Blues sign Raphina this summer. He could therefore seek a move to a club where he will be a regular starter. As per Teamtalk, Newcastle United are interested in signing the winger.

