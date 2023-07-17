“He’s also on the list of Liverpool" - Journalist claims the Reds have 'an eye' on Bundesliga star as they look for midfield replacements

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer.

Kone, 22, made 31 appearances across competitions. He registered one goal and one assist playing as a defensive or a central midfielder. He also made three appearances for France's U21 side at the U21 European Champions.

However, Kone picked up a knee injury and is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks.

As per journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are interested in signing the French midfielder this summer. Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is monitoring Kone and his son Nils Schmadtke works as a sporting director at Monchengladbach.

Falk said (via GiveMeSport):

“He’s also on the list of Liverpool. You know, Schmadtke has an eye on him for six months. Funny thing is that his son is working at Gladbach as a manager, so you see, the direction is very short.”

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen their midfield this summer.

However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner have already left the club. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Hence, Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to bring in more reinforcements and Kone is one of their targets. Since joining Borussia Monchengladbach from Toulouse in 2021, he has made 60 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kone will cost around £34 million.

Liverpool legend supports Jordan Henderson for potential move to Saudi Arabia

As per the Mirror, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has received a massive offer worth £700,000 per week from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson has previously openly spoken in support of LGBTQ rights. However, he is now considering a move to a country where LGBTQ is outlawed. This has led to many fans criticizing the English midfielder, with his potential wages being in the limelight.

Amidst this, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who now manages Saudi Arabian side Al-Qasdiah, has backed Henderson for a potential move. He said (via Mirror):

"I can see the usual horror has been provoked, now that some high-profile figures in British football have become involved in the Saudi Pro League."

He added:

"It is Jordan Henderson's supposed wages which has sparked the outrage. I’ve never quite understood why footballers' wages are such a sensitive topic, while the billions earned by financiers are never questioned."

"I’m not going to condemn Jordan, Steven Gerrard or anyone else who has gone to work in Saudi Arabia."

At Al-Ettifaq, Henderson could be reunited with Reds legend Steven Gerrard, who was recently appointed the club's manager.