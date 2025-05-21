"He's is different class" - Pundit urges Chelsea to hijack Arsenal's move for star player

Former Chelsea player Frank Leboeuf has urged the Blues to step into the race and hijack Rodrygo's move to Arsenal, who are interested in signing the Real Madrid star. Leboeuf also suggested that Rodrygo is a top-level player with a decent amount of experience.

In an analytical conversation with ESPN, Leboeuf opined that Rodrygo would be a good signing for Chelsea. He said (via Metro):

"Yes, because he’s is different class. He has some experience, he knows the top level. Comparing him to the others who came and didn’t perform for Chelsea. There were some unknown from the world of football, but Rodrygo is a different level and definitely a good signing but I think he would cost a lot."

As the season is coming to an end, transfer speculations have begun to emerge. In the past week, there have been rumors that Rodrygo is unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, some sources have also claimed that Real Madrid could be open to selling the Brazilian winger this summer.

While Arsenal have been identified as one of Rodrygo's suitors, Leboeuf believes the Brazilian could enrich Enzo Maresca's frontline. Rodrygo is undoubtedly a world-class right-winger with a special mix of creativity and finishing.

If the Blues could secure his services, he could transform their right wing and offer fresh attacking perspectives. His presence could also be key, as Chelsea are close to securing Champions League football ahead of next term.

How has Rodrygo performed this season amid links to Chelsea and Arsenal?

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Final - Source: Getty

Amid rumors linking him to top Premier League clubs, the 2024-25 term is one that Rodrygo would want to forget in a hurry. The Brazilian likewise struggled to dominate Los Merengues' right-wing as widely anticipated.

Rodrygo also suffered numerous fitness setbacks during the season. However, he managed to register 50 appearances for Madrid and delivered 13 goals and 10 assists. Rodrygo has missed Madrid's last four games, and he's not predicted to feature in the final league game against Real Sociedad due to a thigh injury.

As the summer transfer window is set to commence in the coming weeks, it remains to be seen if Rodryo will leave Madrid. If he decides to leave Madrid it will also be interesting to see if his likely destination will be Chelsea, Manchester City or Arsenal.

