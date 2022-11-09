"He’s having some doubts" - Football agent makes interesting Jude Bellingham transfer claim amid Liverpool and Real Madrid interest 

Agent Haydn Dodge has told Caught Offside that Liverpool target Jude Bellingham has reservations over a move to Anfield due to interest from Real Madrid.

Bellingham, 19, is expected to leave Signal Iduna Park next summer and a host of European heavyweights are eager to sign him.

He has attracted interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid amid yet another superb season for Dortmund.

He has made 21 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

The Reds have been long-term admirers of the midfielder, with reports previously suggesting that Jurgen Klopp's side were favorites to sign him.

However, Dodge has revealed that interest from Los Blancos may have turned Bellingham's head.

He said:

“It’s no secret – Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool, but even though he fancied the move a little while ago, he’s having some doubts now and that’s because Real Madrid have made him aware of their interest.”

According to Dodge, Real Madrid have made Bellingham aware that they view him as a replacement for veteran duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

He can expect to form a formidable midfield trio with Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Dodge added that he may still head to Anfield but that Madrid are making things difficult for the Merseysiders.

Bellingham joined BvB from Birmingham City in 2020 for £22.75 million and he has quickly become one of Europe's most coveted teenagers.

He has made 111 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists.

The English midfielder became the youngest captain in Dortmund's history when he captained the side in a 3-2 defeat to FC Koln on 1 October.

The teenager has three years on his contract and is expected to cost around €150 million (£130.9 million).

Real Madrid players' reactions to drawing Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 have been revealed

Madrid beat Klopp's men to win the European title

Real Madrid have drawn Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the Champions League in what will be a re-run of last season's final between the pair.

Los Blancos came out triumphant with a 1-0 victory thanks to Vinicius Jr's second-half winner.

According to Spanish broadcaster Jose Luis Sanchez, Madrid players reacted to their draw against the Reds with satisfaction. They feel that the tie against Klopp's side is fair.

Liverpool have made a topsy-turvy start to the campaign and finished second in Group A with five wins and one defeat in six games.

Meanwhile, Madrid finished top of Group F but did suffer a 3-2 defeat away to RB Leipzig on the final matchday of the group stages.

