"He's fully sold on a move to Arsenal" - Ben Jacobs says 25-year-old Premier League star is ready to snub Manchester United and join the Gunners 

English journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Manchester United target Youri Tielemans is 'fully sold' on a move to Arsenal. The Belgian midfielder has just one year left on his contract with Brendan Rodgers' side.

He could therefore be available for a bargain price this summer as the Foxes are unlikely to risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Tielemans has developed into one of the most promising talents in the Premier during his time with Leicester City. The 25-year-old famously scored a stunning long-range winner in the 2020-21 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

He was one of the standout players for Leicester City in what was a disappointing 2021-22 campaign for the Foxes. Tielemans scored six goals in 32 Premier League games. Overall, he registered seven goals and five assists in 50 games for Leicester City last season.

Manchester United's new boss Erik ten Hag is expected to rebuild the club, having taken over earlier this summer. He is likely to prioritize signing a top-quality midfielder as the club's lack of quality in midfielder was one of the major reasons for their downfall last season. However, Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal are the Belgian's preferred destination.

"He's fully sold on a move to Arsenal, so if Manchester United were to bid for Tielemans, they will only get him if Arsenal decide that's fine, go ahead and take the player. It's not really a head-to-hand," Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

He added:

"I think that Manchester United's potential interest in Tielemans, which is still to be stood up, could just catalyse Arsenal to make another bid or may have Arsenal say 'I'm sorry, but we're not interested. Go ahead and join Manchester United if you want'."

The Red Devils will attempt to provide stiff competition to Arsenal for Youri Tielemans. The club will be eager to sign multiple midfielders this summer as Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard left the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Nemanja Matic also left the club by mutual consent despite having a year left on his contract.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Youri Tielemans update. Still no formal offers made.



Tielemans wants to join Arsenal and Edu still in touch with his agent. Arsenal have agreed terms, and worked on the deal for a year, but have never placed an official bid. Youri Tielemans update. Still no formal offers made.Tielemans wants to join Arsenal and Edu still in touch with his agent. Arsenal have agreed terms, and worked on the deal for a year, but have never placed an official bid.

Manchester United set for transfer blow as Arsenal edge closer to signing Youri Tielemans.

PSV Eindhoven v Leicester City: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa Conference League

Arsenal have already completed the signings of attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner, and winger Marquinhos. The club are also set to announce the arrival of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City as per Football.london.

The club could attempt to sign a box-to-box midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey at the centre of the park. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny were able to produce the goods for the club towards the end of last season, but lack consistency to be deemed as regular starters.

TODAY @todayng Arsenal overtake Manchester United and reach agreement for Youri Tielemans today.ng/go/3/304174 Arsenal overtake Manchester United and reach agreement for Youri Tielemans today.ng/go/3/304174

As per Football.london, Arsenal are edging closer to completing the signing of Youri Tielemans as they have agreed personal terms with the Leicester City star. This could prove to be a major blow to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing summer transfer window thus far as they have been unable to sign their top transfer targets despite their need for reinforcements. Their other long-term midfield target Frenkie de Jong is also yet to part ways with Barcelona, despite negotiations being on for weeks this summer.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far