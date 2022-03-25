"He’s waiting" - Fabrizio Romano says star defender is waiting for Chelsea situation to be clarified before making decision on future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted that Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta is waiting for clarification on the club's situation before deciding on his future. The Spaniard's contract with the club runs out in the summer.

Azpilicueta has been one of the most pivotal players in the Chelsea squad over the past few years. The Spaniard, who joined the Blues in 2012 from Marseille, has grown into a formidable leader for his team.

Under manager Thomas Tuchel, Azpilicueta has played as a right centre-back and also as a right-back for the Blues. The 32-year-old's performances and leadership on the pitch has made him a regular starter. However, it looks like his stint with Chelsea will come to an end this summer.

He’s waiting for Chelsea situation to be clarified, while Barça contract proposal until June 2024 is still on the table. César Azpilicueta on Barcelona bid: “It’s not the right place and the right moment to discuss my future”, he said during Spain press conference.He’s waiting for Chelsea situation to be clarified, while Barça contract proposal until June 2024 is still on the table. César Azpilicueta on Barcelona bid: “It’s not the right place and the right moment to discuss my future”, he said during Spain press conference. 🇪🇸 #FCBHe’s waiting for Chelsea situation to be clarified, while Barça contract proposal until June 2024 is still on the table.

As per Mirror, there were talks between the player's entourage and the club a few months ago about a contract renewal. However, the recent sanction by the UK government on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich has restricted the Blues from making any contract extensions.

As a result, there has been a huge air of uncertainty around some players' futures who are into the last few weeks of their contracts. Azpilicueta is one of them and the club captain is reportedly waiting for clarity from his club before making any decisions on his future.

According to Express, the Spaniard has a concrete offer from Spanish giants Barcelona on the table. The Catalans are trying hard to lure the 32-year-old to their side.

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso open to making a move to La Liga

Apart from Cesar Azpilicueta, more Chelsea players could end up playing for La Liga next season. In an interview with AS (via Sport Witness), left-back Marcos Alonso opened up about the possibility of potentially playing in the Spanish league. Alonso stated that he would love to play in the Spanish League and added that he has familiar ties with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

"I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me. At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be. Yes, yes, I have family ties on all sides. Chelsea right now. I have a contract for this and one more season.”

LaLigaFlash @LaLigaFlash 🗣️ Marcos Alonso: "I would love to play in LaLiga, all my life I have wanted to play & be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different & not everything has depended on me. At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, it will be." [ @diarioas 🗣️ Marcos Alonso: "I would love to play in LaLiga, all my life I have wanted to play & be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different & not everything has depended on me. At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, it will be." [@diarioas]

The situation at Chelsea might not change unless the sale of the club goes through. As per Sky Sports, there have been many bids for the club in the past few weeks.

Fans will be hoping for a quick handover in the coming weeks. The 2021-22 season is coming to an end and the Blues only have a limited amount of time to resolve their players' contract issues.

