"He would shine" - Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign Premier League star to bolster attack

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has told Compare.Bet that the Red Devils need to sign a forward like Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Saha believes that should Erik ten Hag be in for a center-forward signing, Kane fits the bill.

Kane has long been one of the Premier League's leading goalscorers, managing 257 goals in 399 appearances in all competitions.

A deal for the English striker could be problematic, given that Spurs rejected Manchester City's approach for the player in the summer of 2021.

Nevertheless, Saha believes Kane is the sort of striker Ten Hag should be looking to lure to Old Trafford:

"Of course Kane would be a great signing for United. He could go anywhere in the world and he would shine."

He continued,

"I would be very happy with him at United, because United need the kind of composure Kane has up front."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Harry Kane has scored 8 goals in his first 9 Premier League games this season but nobody is talking about it because of Erling Haaland Harry Kane has scored 8 goals in his first 9 Premier League games this season but nobody is talking about it because of Erling Haaland 😑 https://t.co/HSUAQxaRr2

Manchester United have kicked off the campaign with five wins and three defeats in eight league fixtures.

They sit fifth and have scored 13 goals in the Premier League, with Marcus Rashford top scorer on three goals.

Kane has already bagged eight goals in nine appearances in the league this season and has been key to Tottenham's impressive start to the campaign.

Spurs sit third in the league with six wins, two draws and one defeat in nine fixtures.

The English striker has two years left on his current deal with Tottenham but speculation has grown over the years that he may seek a new venture.

That seemed to be the case when City were interested a year ago but he remained in north London with Spurs eager not to lose their talisman.

Kane could be Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement at Manchester United

Uncertainty remains over Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Speculation continues to grow over the future of Ronaldo, who has a year remaining on his contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

The Portuguese has encountered a difficult start to the season with just two goals in nine appearances across competitions.

The legendary forward pushed for a move this past summer but a lack of interest saw him remain at Old Trafford.

Only Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero (7) have more than Cristiano Ronaldo Six Premier League Player of the Month awards.Only Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero (7) have more than Cristiano Ronaldo Six Premier League Player of the Month awards.Only Harry Kane and Sergio Agüero (7) have more than Cristiano Ronaldo 🏆 https://t.co/D6tkfwL4fF

However, his lack of game time at Manchester United under Ten Hag is reportedly not sitting well with the striker.

Rashford has the Portuguese as Ten Hag's first-choice centre-forward and has started just one of United's 10 Premier League games this season.

Hence, Kane would be an idealistic replacement for the veteran striker, who is now aged 37 and is surely heading towards the Old Trafford exit door.

