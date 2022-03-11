"He will decide soon"- Fabrizio Romano claims 3 clubs have approached Chelsea star

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the futures of Chelsea defenders Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and Cesar Azpilicueta, whose contracts will expire this summer.

The Blues cannot extend the three players' deals due to the sanctions imposed by the UK government on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Christensen and Rudiger were on the fringes of Chelsea's starting line-up under former manager Frank Lampard. They have rejuvenated their careers under Thomas Tuchel.

However, Christensen and Rudiger were unable to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a contract extension due to the club's unwillingness to match their wage demands.

Cesar Azpilicueta, on the other hand, has developed into a club legend at Chelsea since joining the club from Marseille in 2012. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Christensen has decided to join Spanish giants Barcelona whilst Azpilicueta has received an offer from the La Liga club. Antonio Rudiger has reportedly received offers from three clubs and will take a decision on his future in the coming months.

"Chelsea contracts situation. Andreas Christensen has decided to join Barca. Rudiger has been approached by three clubs and he will decide soon. Azpilicueta has Barca proposal on the table [until 2024]. Jorginho was waiting for an answer, his deal runs out in 2023," said Romano on Twitter.

Antonio Rudiger is widely considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League at the moment. The German has been one of the standout players for Chelsea this season. According to Football.london, the 28-year-old has attracted interest from Manchester United, PSG, and Real Madrid.

Azpilicueta is expected to run down his contract with Chelsea and become a free agent this summer. The Spaniard has reportedly received a two-year contract offer from Barcelona. The Catalan giants view Azpilicueta as the ideal replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique.

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger could prefer a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United and PSG

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is yet to agree a contract extension with the Blues due the club's reluctance to match his wage demands. The German is believed to be seeking a wage deal in the region of £200,000-per-week, whereas Chelsea are only prepared to offer him £140,000-per-week.

He is therefore expected to run down his contract with the club and become a free agent this summer.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, and PSG are believed to be keen to sign the former AS Roma star. Antonio Rudiger could prefer a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United and PSG due to the club's incredible resurrection under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Real Madrid are currently sitting at the top of the La Liga table, eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla. Los Blancos also claimed an astonishing 3-2 aggregate victory over PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Manchester United and PSG, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult time on and off the field. Manchester United are currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League and are at risk of missing out on next season's Champions League. The club have lacked cohesion and unity this season, and are likely to make a managerial change this summer.

PSG have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. The French giants are at the top of the Ligue 1 table but were knocked out of the Coupe de France in the round of 16 stage by Nice.

The French giants were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid this week. Mauricio Pochettino has been unable to deliver the goods at the Parc des Princes and could therefore lose his job in the near future.

Edited by Nived Zenith