Chelsea likely to make move for Real Madrid's Premier League target - Reports

Chelsea are likely to make a move for Real Madrid transfer target and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, as per the Telegraph.

The Brazil international joined the Magpies last summer but is already attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City are two other high-profile suitors chasing the 25-year-old's signature.

Chelsea reportedly enquired about the player in January but no move materialized. They are likely to return in the summer and test Newcastle's resolve with an offer.

The Toons will be aware of the interest from other clubs and are apparently keen to offer him a new contract. Real Madrid, however, have been stated as the most likely destination for Guimaraes if he were to leave Newcastle.

"Eddie Howe will become the England manager one day, I'm sure". Bruno Guimarães: "Newcastle will be in the Champions League every year in the future. I think about staying here for a long time. I want to make the club story as priority", tells Daily Mail

He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 26 games across competitions for his new club. Naturally, the midfielder harbors a desire to play in top competitions, especially the UEFA Champions League.

After a strong start to the season, Newcastle have drifted down to sixth in the table and are in danger of missing out on the top four. Chelsea, in that regard, are worse off as they sit in the 10th position.

Los Blancos virtually guarantee participation in the Champions League every season. The last time they did not feature in the competition was in the 1996-97 campaign, where they went on to win La Liga.

Chelsea and Real Madrid's interest in Guimaraes makes complete sense considering the list of midfielders that have or could leave them this year. Jorginho joined Arsenal in January while N'Golo Kante's current contract expires this summer.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, meanwhile, are at the dusk of their careers and could leave Real Madrid as free agents at the end of the season.

Former Real Madrid star names John McGinn as one of his toughest opponents since Chelsea move

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has named Aston Villa's John McGinn as one of his toughest opponents since leaving Real Madrid.

Speaking on JD Football's TikTok, the Croatia international said (h/t TheChelseaChronicle):

"Since I’ve been here I’ve really played against some very, very tough opponents but I think John McGinn caused me some trouble against Aston Villa. He’s quite good with his feet, he deals with pressure quite well. There are a few others but as far as I can remember now I think John McGinn is one of the toughest."

So far, McGinn and Kovacic have faced each other six times at the club and international levels. The latter has been on the winning side five times, while McGinn's side recorded a 2-1 league win at Villa Park in May 2021.

