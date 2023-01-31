"Here we go" - Fabrizio Romano confirms former Real Madrid man is set to sign for surprise European club

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that former Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to join 1. FC Union Berlin on a free transfer.

According to Romano, the Spaniard received offers from other European clubs as well before deciding to join the Bundesliga outfit. Isco's medical is reportedly set for Tuesday, January 31, which is also the Deadline Day of the ongoing winter transfer window.

Romano tweeted:

"Union Berlin are set to sign Isco on free transfer, here we go! Agreement now in place and medical tests scheduled on #DeadlineDay. Huge one for Union."

The transfer news specialist added:

"Isco has accepted after receiving many approaches from different countries — done as called by @Plettigoal (Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Pletterberg)."

Union Berlin are currently second in the Bundesliga with 36 points from 18 matches, just one behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Isco rose to prominence during his stint with Malaga CF in La Liga, having joined them from Valencia's 'B' team in 2011. He impressed during his two seasons with Malaga and was signed by Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

The Spaniard went on to make 353 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos during a nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. He contributed 53 goals and 57 assists in those games. However, the midfielder played just 46 times in his final two seasons with the club after falling behind in the pecking order.

Isco's time with Real Madrid was still an immensely successful one as he left with several winners' medals. He won five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups, one Spanish Cup and three Spanish Super Cups.

Union Berlin will be Isco's second club since leaving Real Madrid in 2022

Isco's time at Real Madrid came to an end last summer when his contract at the club expired. He was picked up by Sevilla in the 2022 summer transfer window on a Bosman move.

Isco seemed to be a penciled starter for Los Nervionenses, starting five of their six UEFA Champions League matches and 10 of their 14 La Liga games. His last game for Sevilla was a 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad on November 9. The former Real Madrid man started that match, but was substituted at half-time.

Sevilla, who are a lowly 13th in La Liga, decided to terminate Isco's contract last month. He made 19 appearances for the team across all competitions, contributing one goal and three assists.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Sevilla and Isco have mutually agreed to terminate his contract early.



He is now a free agent.



(Source: 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Sevilla and Isco have mutually agreed to terminate his contract early.He is now a free agent.(Source: @SevillaFC 🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Sevilla and Isco have mutually agreed to terminate his contract early.He is now a free agent.(Source: @SevillaFC) https://t.co/rC2JtlIz9r

The Spaniard, still only 30, will now look to resurrect his career at Union Berlin.

