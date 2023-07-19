“Here we go” - Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool superstar will now complete Saudi Pro League transfer

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq for the transfer of club captain Jordan Henderson.

The English midfielder has been the subject of strong transfer interest from Al Ettifaq over the last couple of weeks. Reds legend Steven Gerrard currently manages the Saudi Arabian side.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Henderson is now set to join Al-Ettifaq. He will join a growing list of top football stars who have quit European football to move to the oil-rich Saudi Pro League this summer.

This includes the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and not forgetting former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

Henderson has already agreed on a three-year contract with Al Ettifaq last week. The deal is now subject to documents being checked and medical.

The latest development involving Reds' captain Henderson will come as a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp, who is currently overseeing a midfield rebuild.

Liverpool have already let go of three first-team midfielders this summer in James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They have brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as replacements.

Henderson's imminent departure will now leave a major void for the Reds to fill ahead of next season. He has made a combined total of 492 appearances for the Reds since making a move to Anfield in 2011 from Sunderland. He has also scored 33 goals and registered a further 61 assists across all competitions.

There is a possibility of Fabinho also leaving for Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian, just like Henderson, has been the subject of transfer interest from Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad have reportedly offered well up to £40 million for the Reds midfielder.

Former Liverpool player names two midfield stars the Reds should sign this summer

Stan Collymore has urged the Merseysiders to sign either Moises Caicedo or Boubacar Kamara of both Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa respectively.

The Reds are currently undergoing a midfield revamp. They could be forced into buying one or two more midfielders before the window comes to an end.

Club captain Henderson is reportedly on the verge of joining Al Ettifaq on a three-year deal. Meanwhile, Fabinho is also the subject of a £40 million transfer from Al Eithad.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore wrote:

"To replace Fabinho, I think Liverpool should break the bank for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and although it might be a little too soon for him, Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara would be an excellent acquisition for Klopp having been exceptional at times last season – although I think Aston Villa won’t be motivated to sell him this summer."

Liverpool will have to compete with Chelsea for Caicedo's signature.