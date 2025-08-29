"Here we go soon!" - Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are closing in on deal to sign transfer target on loan

Arsenal are close to securing the services of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Ecuadorian has been a rock at the back for the Bundesliga club in recent seasons, and has turned heads at the Emirates.
The Gunners have invested heavily in the squad this summer, and also strengthened their backline by roping in Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia. However, with Jakub Kiwior reportedly on his way to Porto, the north London side are eyeing further reinforcements to their defense.
Hincapie has emerged as an option, but Arsenal's initial offers were reportedly turned down as they were below the player's £52m release clause. However, the north London side remain locked in talks and a breakthrough appears to be in sight.
Sharing a message on X, Romano added that the Gunners are working on a loan deal for the 23-year-old.
"Understand Arsenal are closing in on Piero Hincapié deal with Bayer, here we go soon! Agreement almost done as Bayer accept loan with obligation to buy for Hincapié as formula wanted by #AFC. Details on fee structure being sorted and then here we go coming next."
Hincapie is a left-footed central defender, who is equally adept at operating in the left-back position.
Will Fabio Vieira leave Arsenal this summer?
Fabio Vieira's chance of leaveing Arsenal have been boosted by Newcastle United's move for Nick Woltemade, according to The Evening Standard. The Portuguese midfielder is a forgotten man at the Emirates and spent last season on loan at Porto.
Vieira initially joined the Gunners from the Portuguese club in the summer of 2022 for a reported £30m fee. However, his time with the north London side has hardly been fruitful.
With Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi to strengthen their already impressive midfield, the 25-year-old is now surplus to requirements. VfB Stuttgart are locked in talks with the Premier League club for a while regarding a move for Vieira.
However, negotiations have slowed down of late, and it was reported that the Bundesliga club are considering alternate targets. The move, though, could be back on following Woltemade's proposed move to St. James' Park.
Newcastle United have reportedly agreed to pay €70m for German striker, so VfB Stuttgart could have funds to invest on Vieira. However, the transfer could drag on until deadline day as the two parties discuss a fee. The Portuguese is one of several players the Gunners are trying to offload this summer.