"Here we go soon!" - Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal are closing in on deal to sign transfer target on loan

Arsenal are close to securing the services of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Ecuadorian has been a rock at the back for the Bundesliga club in recent seasons, and has turned heads at the Emirates.

Ad

The Gunners have invested heavily in the squad this summer, and also strengthened their backline by roping in Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia. However, with Jakub Kiwior reportedly on his way to Porto, the north London side are eyeing further reinforcements to their defense.

Hincapie has emerged as an option, but Arsenal's initial offers were reportedly turned down as they were below the player's £52m release clause. However, the north London side remain locked in talks and a breakthrough appears to be in sight.

Ad

Trending

Sharing a message on X, Romano added that the Gunners are working on a loan deal for the 23-year-old.

"Understand Arsenal are closing in on Piero Hincapié deal with Bayer, here we go soon! Agreement almost done as Bayer accept loan with obligation to buy for Hincapié as formula wanted by #AFC. Details on fee structure being sorted and then here we go coming next."

Ad

Hincapie is a left-footed central defender, who is equally adept at operating in the left-back position.

Will Fabio Vieira leave Arsenal this summer?

Fabio Vieira

Fabio Vieira's chance of leaveing Arsenal have been boosted by Newcastle United's move for Nick Woltemade, according to The Evening Standard. The Portuguese midfielder is a forgotten man at the Emirates and spent last season on loan at Porto.

Ad

Vieira initially joined the Gunners from the Portuguese club in the summer of 2022 for a reported £30m fee. However, his time with the north London side has hardly been fruitful.

With Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi to strengthen their already impressive midfield, the 25-year-old is now surplus to requirements. VfB Stuttgart are locked in talks with the Premier League club for a while regarding a move for Vieira.

However, negotiations have slowed down of late, and it was reported that the Bundesliga club are considering alternate targets. The move, though, could be back on following Woltemade's proposed move to St. James' Park.

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed to pay €70m for German striker, so VfB Stuttgart could have funds to invest on Vieira. However, the transfer could drag on until deadline day as the two parties discuss a fee. The Portuguese is one of several players the Gunners are trying to offload this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More