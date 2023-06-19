“Here we go soon” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is close to sealing departure

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has reportedly agreed personal terms with Saudi Arabian sides Al Ahli. The two clubs are now negotiating a fee for the Senegal star's proposed move to the Middle East.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mendy is one step away from joining Al Ahli this summer. The goalkeeper was linked with a move to Serie A too, but the Italian clubs were blown out of the race by the Saudi Arabian side.

Mendy has just 12 months left on his contract, and Chelsea were reportedly not offering him a new deal. They are happy with Kepa and are also targeting a move for Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Understand Edouard Mendy has now agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli — contract will be valid until June 2026.



Negotiations at final stages for Senegal goalkeeper to join Saudi league from Chelsea on permanent deal. #CFC



Here we go soon! Understand Edouard Mendy has now agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli — contract will be valid until June 2026.Negotiations at final stages for Senegal goalkeeper to join Saudi league from Chelsea on permanent deal.Here we go soon! 🚨🇸🇦 Understand Edouard Mendy has now agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli — contract will be valid until June 2026.Negotiations at final stages for Senegal goalkeeper to join Saudi league from Chelsea on permanent deal. 🔵 #CFCHere we go soon! https://t.co/qIdSEP2eGq

Romano has also reported that Chelsea are looking to raise as much as possible from selling players to Saudi Arabia this summer. As many as five of their players are targets for the Saudi Pro League clubs, with three ready to join.

Kalidou Kolibaly has also agreed terms with Al Hilal and is expected to complete his move soon. He is set to fetch the Blues €30 million after joining from Napoli last summer.

Hakim Ziyech is also on his way to Saudi with Al Nassr close to reaching an agreement. He was set to join PSG on loan in January, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

Louis Saha wanted Manchester United to sign Chelsea star

Edouard Mendy's future at Chelsea was in doubt since Kepa took him over for the #1 spot halfway through last season. Manchester United were in the market looking for a goalkeeper and Louis Saha suggested a smart plan.

He wanted his former side to launch a move for Mendy and told Express:

"Man United should take a punt on Edouard Mendy if De Gea leaves. De Gea is still right at the top level, but of course making mistakes like he did against Everton is never good. Over the years, De Gea has done tremendous performances to save the team and he deserves the time and credit for that."

He added:

"If De Gea doesn't sign a new contract then a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would make perfect sense. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world the last few years and I'm not sure what happened."

David de Gea has also been linked with a move to the Middle East with his Manchester United contract set to run down later this month.

Poll : 0 votes