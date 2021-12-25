"Here you are not going to play anymore" – Barcelona demand forward to look for new club - Reports

FC Barcelona have informed youngster Yusuf Demir to look for a new club as they do not wish to make his loan move permanent, according to Spanish outlet MARCA.

Barcelona thought they had a great player on their hands when they signed Demir from Rapid Vienna on a loan deal. However, there is a permanent buy-clause interested in the deal for the 18-year-old forward. It states that if Demir plays ten matches for Barcelona, the Catalan giants will have to the move permanent for €10 million. As things stand, the young Austrian has made nine appearances for Barcelona.

Due to the purchase clause in his contract, Barcelona have informed Demir that he will no longer represent the club. Blaugrana have sent a clear message stating:

"You are not going to play anymore here because a purchase option would be activated that we do not want to execute. It is best to look for another team."

It is no secret that Barcelona are currently in the midst of a financial crisis at the moment. In these difficult times, the La Liga outfit cannot afford to pay the €10 million asking fee plus the wages of a young player. This is despite Barcelona knowing that Demir has bags of potential for the future.

As things stand, Yusuf Demir will be one of the best players to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window as the rebuilding continues under Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona are expected to have a massive January transfer window

Barcelona are expected to have a massive January transfer window both in regards to new players coming in and fringe players being sold. According to various reports, the Catalan outfit are close to completing the signing of Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Manchester City for a fee of around €55 million.

However, Barcelona will be forced to offload some of their fringe players to balance the books following such an expensive arrival. Some of the players Xavi is keen to move on include Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong and Sergino Dest.

Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho have been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp in the summer transfer window as well. However, deals for their depature never materialized.

Ferran Torres will be a much-needed new signing at Barcelona. Blaugrana have recently lost Sergio Aguero. The 33-year-old forward was forced to retire from the sport after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Edited by Parimal