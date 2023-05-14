How did the Chelsea squad react after learning of Mauricio Pochettino's potential appointment? Journalist reveals players' reaction

Chelsea players have reportedly reacted positively to the imminent arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new permanent head coach.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, via Metro, key members of the club's squad believe 'Poch' is the right choice and a safe appointment. Chelsea have been without a permanent manager since Graham Potter's dismissal on April 2.

Pochettino is expected to take over the managerial helm at Stamford Bridge in the summer, allowing caretaker boss Frank Lampard to see out the remaining three games this season. It has been a torrid season for a team that won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League within the last six years.

They have been eliminated from all cup competitions and sit 11th in the league with just 43 points from 35 games. Pochettino, meanwhile, has been out of work since being let go by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

The 51-year-old notably managed Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 to 2019, taking them to the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018-19 season. The Blues have an important summer transfer window ahead of them.

They have spent close to £600 million on signing 17 players since the takeover led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Success hasn't followed, and the enormous spending has led to a bloated squad that could be trimmed before the start of the new season.

Frank Lampard praises Chelsea star in Nottingham Forest draw

Trevoh Chalobah had an impressive game despite Chelsea dropping points against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on May 13.

The English centre-back was named as a right-back on the team sheet against the Tricky Trees. He won all of his seven duels and had a 100% success rate from the two tackles he contested and the three dribbles he attempted.

Chalobah played the full 90 minutes as his team played out an underwhelming 2-2 draw against Forest at Stamford Bridge. Asked to address the 23-year-old's performance, Frank Lampard said, via Football.London:

"A really good game. Trevoh was fantastic. When you ask him to do something, he does it. He steps in with urgency, he defends well, he's physically great. I thought he had a really good game, I agree."

The Cobham graduate has now amassed 31 appearances across competitions this term. Reece James' injury issues have seen him deputize in the right-back role several times since the turn of the year.

