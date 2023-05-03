How much money will Lionel Messi lose after PSG suspension? Argentine superstar’s estimated two weeks’ pay identified

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to lose €1.7 million in wages because of the suspension at PSG. The Argentine is set to miss the matches against Troyes and Ajaccio this month.

PSG were not happy with Messi traveling to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission. They have decided to suspend the footballer for two weeks without pay and have asked him to stay away from training too.

As per a report in Forbes, Messi will lose around €1.7 million during this time. He was in the Middle East as a part of his role for Saudi Arabian Tourism, and was around the city of Riyadh.

Reports suggest the forward also held talks with Al-Hilal over a move as he eyes the next step in his career.

Al-Hilal interested in signing Lionel Messi

Al-Hilal are interested in signing Lionel Messi, and the club are working on agreeing a deal with the Argentine's entourage. Reports suggest Jorge Messi was in Saudi earlier this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov claimed earlier this year that he would not be surprised if Messi ended up at Al Hilal. He told SPORT.ru:

"I have no information about Messi coming to Al-Hilal. Saudi Arabia can arrange it if it wants to. There will be no problem with money. Cristiano wanted to come, the transfer was done.

"It all depends on Leo himself. I think that no star should miss the chance to play in the championship where Ronaldo has now arrived."

Former Al-Nassr manager Raul Caneda also spoke about the possible move and was quoted by GOAL saying:

"For me, their football is equivalent to Turkey. There is great economic power, and it is difficult for good players to get out of there because they are extremely well paid.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they have offered more money to Lionel Messi, or if they begin to invest a lot of money in other of the most important footballers in the European leagues."

He added:

"The Cristiano thing can be a warning: Al-Nassr's rivals will also want their share of the cake from him. It is evident that in Arabia, the state wants to aspire to great things. It is not going to stop at Ronaldo. They have bought Newcastle and want to boost their league to the extreme, put it among the 10 best championships in the world."

Barcelona and Inter Miami are also interested in the forward and are keeping tabs on his situation.

