How much will Arsenal pay Chelsea to sign Jorginho? Details emerge as clubs agree deadline day deal

Arsenal have agreed to sign Italian midfielder Jorginho from Premier League rivals Chelsea for a deal worth £12 million on transfer deadline day, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After signing Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, Arsenal turned their attention towards signing a midfielder. They were initially hopeful of landing Moises Caicedo, who is also a target for Chelsea, from Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the Gunners were forced to look elsewhere after Brighton stood firm on their decision not to sell Caicedo. They notably had two bids, of which the latest was a £70 million package, rejected by the Seagulls.

With time running out, the north London giants switched their focus towards Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. It emerged on Monday, January 30, that they are exploring a deadline day move for the Italian.

Talks over a deal seemingly progressed quickly as Arsenal have now reached an agreement with the Blues to sign Jorginho. According to the aforementioned source, Mikel Arteta's side have agreed to pay £12 million for the player.

The Spanish tactician has reportedly been the driving force behind the club's pursuit of the Italy international. The player is now expected to sign a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League table-toppers.

As per the report, the Gunners will have the option to extend Jorginho's deal by another 12 months. Meanwhile, the 2020 UEFA European Championship winner is expected to undergo a medical before completing a deadline day transfer today, January 31.

How did Arsenal-bound Jorginho fare for Chelsea?

The midfielder joined the Blues from Serie A club Napoli for an initial sum of £50 million in 2018. He went on to establish himself as an important player for the English giants, making 213 appearances across all competitions.

He found the back of the net 29 times and provided eight assists for his teammates in those matches. He also helped the club win the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 season.

The Italian has his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit expiring at the end of the season. His move to Arsenal will see his current employers receive a small transfer fee instead of losing him for free.

