How much will Chelsea have to pay not to sign on-loan Jadon Sancho from Manchester United? Journalist provides update

Chelsea will reportedly have to pay £5 million to Manchester United if they opt against signing Jadon Sancho. The Blues have an obligation to buy the Englishman for £25 million this summer but are yet to make a decision.

Ad

As per a report in The Athletic, Chelsea have an agreement with Manchester United that could see Sancho head back to Old Trafford in the summer. The Blues signed the former Borussia Dortmund star after he fell out of favor with Erik ten Hag and was loaned out once again this season.

The Englishman's season at Stamford Bridge started brightly with three assists in his first three matches. He scored twice in December with goals in the 5-1 win over Southampton and the 4-3 win at Tottenham. However, he has since managed just one assist to his name and is now not guaranteed a place at the club next season.

Ad

Trending

Enzo Maresca has praised Sancho in recent interviews despite his poor run. The winger has taken just six shots in the last nine matches and that has seen the club look elsewhere.

Chelsea were urged not to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United by William Gallas

William Gallas spoke about Jadon Sancho last week and claimed that Chelsea should consider paying a penalty and not sign the Manchester United loanee. He believes that the Englishman is not good enough for the Premier League and should not be at Stamford Bridge next season.

Ad

Speaking to Spin Genie via GOAL, he said:

"From what I've seen of Jadon Sancho, I'd pay the fee to send him back to Manchester United rather than signing him on a permanent deal. With players like him, who are so talented, I cannot understand why they cannot perform, why he cannot perform like he did at Borussia Dortmund. With Manchester United, he had a problem with the manager Erik ten Hag, he joined Chelsea and we thought he could perform like he did with Dortmund as he did at the beginning, but you have to be consistent."

Ad

"For players now, it's difficult for them to be consistent for some reason. He has to be consistent with his quality, he has to do more, but he doesn't really do what we want from him. If he goes back to Manchester United, that means he failed. That means he can't go to that next level, maybe that means the Premier League is too hard for him," he added.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed that Manchester United have to pay £17 million to Borussia Dortmund this summer – a part of the fee they agreed with the German side while signing him in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback