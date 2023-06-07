How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami? Report reveals numbers as PSG superstar edges closer to transfer decision

Lionel Messi is reportedly close to joining Inter Miami as his next club as Barcelona continue to struggle with their financial situation. The Argentine will pocket €50 million from the club per season but will be given sponsorship deals and a part in the club's ownership.

As per a report by Spanish radio station El Larguero, Inter Miami have tabled a lucrative offer for Messi. They are ready to pay the Argentine €50 million per season should he opt to join them this summer.

However, Messi does have another offer on his table from Al Hilal, which is ten times higher than the MLS side's offer. The Saudi Arabian side have tabled a stunning €500 million per season offer in the hope that he would move to the Middle East.

El Larguero add that the Argentine is not interested in the world-record offer and is instead thinking of moving to Inter Miami. Lionel Messi is happy to collect €50 million from the club per season and add more money via investment into the club and sponsorship deals.

MLS promise to help Inter Miami sign Lionel Messi

MLS commissioner Don Garber has stated that the league would do everything possible in its power to help Inter Miami sign Lionel Messi. He claimed that the move would be the biggest transfer in United States sports history and will elevate the league to unforeseen levels.

Garber was quizzed by CBS Sports about Messi's possible transfer. He said:

"There isn't a league that wouldn't like to have Lionel Messi in their league. There are a lot of dynamics that are going on there. He's got a lot of things to think about in terms of where he wants to continue his career. I can tell you that we would love him in Major League Soccer."

The MLS commissioner continued:

"We will work very hard with Miami, who is the team that is hoping to be able to sign him, to come up with a program for him that will allow him to establish a legacy that, I think, could be unprecedented globally, let alone unprecedented here in our country because I think of him as someone who crosses so many barriers that he can be bigger than any athlete of any sport that has ever played here in the United States."

Garber continued:

"We have been pretty effective at coming up with clever ways to sign players for our clubs in the right market. It's very real-time, and I hope that we're able to get in front of the discussion and hopefully bring something over the finish line."

Lionel Mesi is expected to announce his decision this week, with TyC Sport claiming that he is keen on getting a deal signed within the next 10 days.

Poll : 0 votes