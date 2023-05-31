Barcelona and Inter Miami discussing possibility of unprecedented partnership deal to sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to work with Inter Miami to sign Lionel Messi. The Catalan side is looking to loan the Argentine from the MLS side after they sign him so that they can get around the La Liga rules.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Barcelona are unable to sign Messi on a free transfer this summer as they still need to get within the La Liga rules. Their wage bill is still over the limits and are thus looking to find a way around it.

The French report claims that the plan is for Messi to join the MLS side on a permanent deal and then join Barcelona on loan for 6-18 months. They want the Argentine to continue in Europe but know that they cannot afford his wages.

Al Hilal are also in the running for the FIFA World Cup winner and have tabled a €500 million per season offer. However, if the Saudi Arabian side signs him, Barcelona will have to look elsewhere and are thus working with Inter Miami on a partnership deal.

MLS ready to help Inter Miami sign Lionel Messi ahead of Barcelona

MLS commissioner Don Garber has already stated that they will do everything possible to see Lionel Messi in the league. They are ready to bend the rules and help Inter Miami get the deal done, as the player would be the biggest attraction in the world of football.

Garber was talking to the Associated Press Sports Editors when CBS Sports asked him about Messi. He said:

"There isn't a league that wouldn't like to have Lionel Messi in their league. There are a lot of dynamics that are going on there. He's got a lot of things to think about in terms of where he wants to continue his career. I can tell you that we would love him in Major League Soccer."

The MLS commissioner continued:

"We will work very hard with Miami, who is the team that is hoping to be able to sign him, to come up with a program for him that will allow him to establish a legacy that I think could be unprecedented globally."

Lionel Messi is yet to decide on his future, but Gerard Romero claims the Argentine wants to finalize the move in the next two weeks.

Poll : 0 votes