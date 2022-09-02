Huge boost for Chelsea as new marquee signing is reportedly available to face West Ham this weekend 

Chelsea endured a busy end to the transfer window as the club made some key signings in the final days of the window. The Blues signed defender Wesley Fofana on August 31 from Leicester City for £80 million. They also signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for £12.1 million and Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus on the deadline day.

According to Football.London, Thomas Tuchel's side have been handed a massive boost ahead of their clash with West Ham this weekend as Wesley Fofana could be ready to make his debut for the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Fofana can be considered Chelsea player now. Wesley Fofana has also signed the contract as new Chelsea player, all completed with Leicester — he will be unveiled by CFC on Wednesday.Fofana can be considered Chelsea player now. Wesley Fofana has also signed the contract as new Chelsea player, all completed with Leicester — he will be unveiled by CFC on Wednesday. 🚨🔵 #CFCFofana can be considered Chelsea player now.

The Frenchman's availability was in doubt as he joined the west London club just two days ago and could therefore face a race against time to be ready for the game against David Moyes' side on Saturday.

The Blues will go into their clash with West Ham on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Southampton in midweek at the St. Mary's Stadium. Tuchel's side lacked defensive solidity and were desperately short of ideas whilst going forward.

They have won just two of their five Premier League games this season and have conceded eight goals. Fofana's availability could help solve their defensive issues.

Chelsea will hope that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can recover from his injury as soon as possible

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Despite costing just £12.1 million, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could prove to be one of Chelsea's most important signings this summer. Thomas Tuchel's side have suffered from a lack of goalscoring threat.

The club failed to sign replacements for Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who joined Inter Milan on loan, and RB Leipzig, respectively. Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling have so far been deployed as No.9's in Chelsea's five league games.

Havertz has struggled in the role as he lacks the strength and striker's instinct to play there on a regular basis. Sterling has scored three goals in his last two games but the England international would prefer to play on the wings.

Football Daily @footballdaily | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has suffered a fractured jaw in the attack on his home over the weekend, as per



It is thought the injury will not impact a potential transfer as talks continue between Chelsea and Barça to get a deal done. | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has suffered a fractured jaw in the attack on his home over the weekend, as per @David_Ornstein It is thought the injury will not impact a potential transfer as talks continue between Chelsea and Barça to get a deal done. 🚨| Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has suffered a fractured jaw in the attack on his home over the weekend, as per @David_Ornstein. It is thought the injury will not impact a potential transfer as talks continue between Chelsea and Barça to get a deal done.💰 https://t.co/zHOrh9627D

The Gabon striker has scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League games during his time with Arsenal and 11 goals in 17 La Liga games for Barcelona during the second half of last season.

The forward suffered a jaw injury during a violent robbery attack at his home in Barcelona and is set to be ruled out of action for a few weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava