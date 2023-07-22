"I can’t see either of those signing" - Liverpool highly unlikely to sign Manchester United target, claims journalist 

As per journalist Ian Doyle, a move for reported Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat to Liverpool seems highly unlikely this summer.

As per the Mirror, both clubs are interested in signing the Fiorentina midfielder this summer as they look to strengthen their midfield.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but have parted ways with Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia (via Fabrizio Romano).

Liverpool have identified Amrabat as a transfer target but as per Doyle, a move for the Moroccan midfielder is unlikely. He told RedmenTV:

“As much as you want to be proactive in the transfer market, you have to be reactive as well. Going back to the other two names, Phillips and Amrabat have been linked in the past and both times Liverpool have distanced themselves from it."

"I can’t see either of those signing for Liverpool to be honest."

The Merseysiders will have to compete with Manchester United for Amrabat's signature if he leaves Fiorentina this summer.

The Red Devils could see Fred and Scott McTominay leave, while Marcel Sabitzer has returned to Bayern Munich after the completion of his loan spell. Hence, Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of the next season.

Fiorentina general manager opens up on Liverpool and Manchester United target

Some reports have suggested that Manchester United have already submitted a bid for Sofyan Amrabat for a potential summer move (via Mirror).

However, Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone has denied such claims. He stated that Amrabat is currently focused on starting the next season with the Italian club.

Barone told Sky Sports Italia:

"He [Amrabat] is also very attached to the team and to me too, we speak in English and we talk almost every day. At the moment nothing official has arrived, I told him to come here concentrated because he is a Fiorentina player."

He added:

"He must have his head here and be ready for the start of the league, then if something comes we’ll evaluate it. We have an already very strong midfield department."

Amrabat, 26, has put in excellent performances since joining Fiorentina from Hellas Verona in 2020. He has made 107 appearances for the former and also registered one goal and one assist.

He garnered great interest after his performances for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as they finished fourth.