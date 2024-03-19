“I don’t know” - Real Madrid superstar offers honest response on whether he will stay at club next season

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric recently opened up on if he will stay at the club next season with his contract expiring this summer.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Modric's future in recent times as he's set to become a free agent in the summer. The midfielder will turn 39 years old in September. With Los Blancos having a number of younger midfielders in their ranks, they could look to part ways with the veteran.

In a recent interview, Modric was asked if he will be at Real Madrid next season and he answered (via Madrid Xtra):

"I don't know, I don't know."

Expand Tweet

Modric joined Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. He was labeled as the worst La Liga transfer that season by a Spanish magazine. However, he's turned it around and is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Modric has made 521 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 39 goals and providing 83 assists. The Croat has, however, seen his playing time reduce this season, starting just 17 games across competitions. Overall, he's scored two goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances this campaign.

Luka Modric on Real Madrid's relationship with UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid are the most decorated club in the history of the Champions League, having won 14 titles. They've won double than AC Milan in second. Their most recent Champions League triumph came in the 2021-22 season when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

Luka Modric, who has won five UCL trophies with Los Blancos, recently spoke about the club's legacy in the competition, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

"Real Madrid has a special relationship with the Champions League, that's why it's the most decorated club in the history of the Champions League. I have only won 3 leagues and 5 Champions League which is something unbelievable."

He spoke about winning five UCL trophies himself and their performances in the Champions League, saying:

"When I arrived at Real Madrid I thought I would have won 1 or 2 Champions League, something amazing. But I have 5 now! It's really something crazy, unique.

"We didn't perform well in La Liga for many seasons but when we hear the UCL anthem the players transform, we become better, we play better. It's difficult to explain but we are happy that it's like this (laughs). Our connection with the Champions League is different from any other club."

Expand Tweet

The Spanish giants have reached the quarter-finals of the competition this season and will Manchester City over two legs. The Cityzens beat them 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals last season en route to their treble win.