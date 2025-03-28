"I expect these two clubs to arrive " - Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal and Liverpool are likely to make offer for PL superstar

Arsenal and Liverpool could lock horns for Alexander Isak this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Swedish striker has been in sizzling form for Newcastle United this season, registering 23 goals and five assists from 33 games across competitions.

His efforts have earned him admirers at the Emirates, while he has also turned heads at Anfield. Isak is under contract with the Magpies until 2027, so prising him away won't be a walk in the park.

Speaking on Market Madness, as cited by TBR Football, Romano also added that Newcastle will do everything possible to keep 25-year-old at the club.

“So I don’t think this contrast story will really change his performances. He’s going to do his best for Newcastle till the end. But then we have to see what happens when Arsenal and Liverpool, because I expect these two clubs to arrive with important proposals in the summer,” said Romano.

He continued:

“And at that stage, we have to see what the player decides to do and also what kind of conversation he will have with Newcastle. But on club side, they keep saying that they will try till the end to extend this contract, to keep the player and to make the face of their project also for the future. So I think it’s going to be a big fight in the summer for this fantastic striker.”

Arsenal are eyeing an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus this summer, and Isak could be a stellar choice for the job. Meanwhile, the Swede could also be a fine fit at Liverpool, who are likely to let Darwin Nunez leave.

Will Liverpool and Arsenal lock horns for a Bundesliga striker?

Alexander Isak

Arsenal and Liverpool could also go head to head for Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to The Sun. With Newcastle United expected to demand around £150 million for Alexander Isak, the Gunners have been forced to consider their options.

The north London side have identified Ekitike as a cheaper alternative to the Swede. The Frenchman has been in fine form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, registering 19 goals and eight assists from 38 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old is under contract until 2029, but the German side are apparently ready to let him go for £60 million this summer. That could make Ekiteke an affordable target for Arsenal, but they will have to ward off competition from Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

