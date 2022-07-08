"I get the feeling that" - Gastón Edul provides update on Arsenal and Manchester United target

Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul has claimed that Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez is likely to choose Manchester United over Arsenal. The 24-year-old is reportedly keen to leave the Eredivisie giants this summer and has therefore been the subject of a bidding war between the Red Devils and the Gunners.

Manchester United will be keen to make some defensive reinforcements this summer after conceding 57 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. Arsenal were favorites to finish in the top four, but suffered a massive slump in form towards the end of last season due to a lack of quality and squad depth.

They will look to improve their squad depth to boost their chances of competing for a place in the top-four next season. Lisandro Martinez has made 120 appearances for Ajax.

He has helped the club win two Eredivisie titles and a KNVB Cup. Edul has revealed that Martinez has chosen United over Arsenal as he will have the chance to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was able to get the most out of Martinez during their time together in Amsterdam and is reportedly keen to sign him at United.

"Situation of Lisandro Martínez: Arsenal appeared before Manchester Utd. He made the first formal offer. That's when Lisandro decides to take the step to the Premier but he found Ajax's difficult position. At that moment Man Utd appeared and the call of Ten Hag (continues)," Gaston Edul on Twitter

He added in the following tweet:

"Ten Hag is the one who powered it up. Logically he will have a tendency to go where he is.The problem is still Ajax. He wants to go to the Premier League and considers both teams but given exact offers I get the feeling that he would choose Manchester."

Manchester United and Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement with Ajax over the transfer fee of Lisandro Martinez as per The Daily Mail. The Red Devils reportedly offered £35.3 million plus add-ons which would take the total fee to £38 million. Arsenal, on the other hand, have had a bid of £34 million plus add-ons rejected by the Dutch club.

The Eredivisie giants are rumored to be holding out for a fee in the region of £43 million for Martinez.

Manchester United and Arsenal could look horns once again in the race for Leciester City star

Manchester United and Arsenal are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements this summer. The Red Devils have parted ways with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Nemanja Matic left the club by mutual consent despite having a year left on his contract.

Arsenal will be eager to sign a box-to-box midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey next season. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny were in impressive form towards the end of last season, but lack the consistency required to be regular starters for the club.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @JacobsBen] Manchester United’s interest in Youri Tielemans is growing and could finally provoke formal offers from them and Arsenal. Tielemans wants Arsenal. Nothing has been tabled to Leicester as yet. #MUFC Manchester United’s interest in Youri Tielemans is growing and could finally provoke formal offers from them and Arsenal. Tielemans wants Arsenal. Nothing has been tabled to Leicester as yet. #MUFC [@JacobsBen]

As per Football.london, Youri Tielemans has emerged as a transfer target for both clubs. The Leicester City star enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

His contract is set to expire next summer, which could result in the Foxes being open to selling him for a bargain price rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Manchester United are interested in signing the 25-year-old, but Ben Jacobs has suggested that the midfielder prefers a move to the Emirates Stadium.

