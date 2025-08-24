"I think we are going to get a 'here we go' next week" - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are close to sealing deal for Premier League star

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea could agree a deal for Alejandro Garnacho with Manchester United this week. He believes that the two sides have been in talks and are working to finalize the deal.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that Enzo Maresca's side offered Tyrique George as part of the deal to Manchester United this summer. However, the Red Devils are not interested in the Englishman and have rejected the offer. He said:
"Chelsea expect 100% that Alejandro Garnacho deal to happen. I fully think we’ll have a 'here we go' this week. There were some rumours to include Tyrique George as part of the conversation between Manchester United and Chelsea. This option was already stopped a few weeks ago so at the moment Tyrique George is not part of those conversations as of now."
Despite the setback, the journalist claims that Maresca's side are optimistic about getting the deal done in the next week. The Blues have been pushing to sign him for £25 million, which is half of what the Red Devils are asking.
Ex-Chelsea star unsure about move to sign Manchester United winger
Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has questioned his former club's decision to push for Alejandro Garnacho. Along with the Manchester United winger, he has also questioned their plan to sign Xavi Simons in a conversation with AceOdds. He said:
"To be totally honest, I don't understand buying both Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho. I think they're absolutely fantastic players and I love watching them but Chelsea has something like four or six wingers already. Of course Noni is gone but they still have Neto who was arguably their best winger last season. They have Gittens too. They have so many options so I'm confused as to how they're going to play and who's going to play."
"You normally only have two in each position and that is a push sometimes as well. It'll be interesting to see how they play, from an attacking point of view, because if you do have that sort of firepower in your arsenal, you should be more than challenging for the title because you've got Estevao who's come in as well."
The Blues reportedly have a deal in place with RB Leipzig to sign Simons, but have not made it official yet. The FIFA Club World Cup champions need to offload Christopher Nkunku or Nicolas Jackson this summer.