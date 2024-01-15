"I think he will stay" - Ex-PSG boss tips Kylian Mbappe to reject transfers to Real Madrid and Liverpool

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Fernandez believes that Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club despite reported interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Mbappe's PSG contract is set to expire this summer with the forward previously claiming that he will not sign an extension. He was also heavily linked with a free agency move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 but ended up signing a two-year extension with the French giants.

With multiple reports claiming that Liverpool have also entered the race, Mbappe could be on his way out of Paris this summer. However, former PSG manager Luis Fernandez thinks that the Frenchman will stay put instead.

He told beIN Sports (via Mirror):

"[I think that] he will stay at PSG."

Fernandez further claimed that with the club signing the two "friends that Kylian wanted to have by his side", in Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele last summer, the chances of him staying on have gone up.

Nasser Al Khelaifi hopeful of Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi is hopeful that the club's star player Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract to extend his stay in Paris.

Al Khelaïfi said on Jerome Rothen's RMC podcast:

"Look, I am not trying to hide anything. I want Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG. He's the best player in the world and the best club for him is PSG. He is central to our project. We have done a lot of things, some have worked more than others."

He added:

"We have made mistakes and this is normal. Now we have a young team, with French players, and we are not in a hurry, this is for the long-term. We have put together a team that is solid on a technical level and our system of play has been changed and it is a pleasure to watch this team. We play as a team, we defend as a team, it is magnificent."

Mbappe has been in fine form for PSG this season, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists in 25 matches across competitions.